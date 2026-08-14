Gardening Tips: Grow 5 Native Plants on Your Balcony This Independence Day
Celebrate Independence Day by adding native Indian plants to your balcony garden. These five beautiful species can thrive in containers, brighten your space and support local pollinators and biodiversity.
Hibiscus (Jaswand)
Bright and beautiful, hibiscus is a popular native flowering plant that can grow well in balcony pots. Its large blooms add colour while attracting bees and butterflies.
Jasmine (Mogra)
Fill your balcony with the sweet fragrance of native jasmine. This easy-to-grow flowering plant looks stunning in containers and produces beautiful white blooms.
Butterfly Pea (Aparajita)
Celebrate freedom with the striking blue flowers of Aparajita growing on your balcony. This native climber is ideal for pots and can be trained easily on a small trellis.
Marigold (Genda)
Add a burst of yellow and orange to your Independence Day balcony garden with marigolds. These cheerful flowers are easy to grow in pots and can make your green celebration even more colourful.
Indian Coral Tree (Parijatha)
Known for its beautiful and fragrant flowers, Parijata can bring a touch of India's natural beauty to your garden. Grow it in a large container and enjoy its delicate blooms and cultural significance.
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