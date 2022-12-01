Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World AIDS Day 2022: Importance of practising safe sex in your 20s; find out more here

    According to the United Nations Programme, almost 1.7 million children older than 15 suffer from HIV infections. Hence it is essential to practise safe sex in your 20s and gain knowledge about sexually transmitted diseases.

    World AIDS Day 2022: Importance of practising safe sex in your 20s; find out more here sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    AIDS is one of the most serious and common diseases that has posed a massive challenge to physicians and medical practitioners. Almost 1.7 million children who are older than 15 years old are suffering from HIV infection, according to United Nations Programme. And around 6,90,000 people lost their lives due to AIDS across the world in the year 2020. Although there has been a decline in any AIDS-related illnesses over the years, still, on this World AIDS day, there is a need for the youth to know how they can practice safe sex in their 20s, as having unsafe sex is a significant cause of transmission of these infections. It is important to know that no proper cure is there for HIV/AIDS. Antiretroviral Therapy can help in managing the infection but does not cure it completely. So prevention is always better than cure. Here are some ways to practice safe sex in your 20s.

    ALSO READ: World AIDS Day 2022: Is there any Ayurveda or natural treatments to cure HIV? Read this

    Knowing about your partner well: The first step in the guide to safe sex should know your partner well. It means getting to know your partner’s medical history and the number of sexual partners they had. Also, safety measures should be a high priority for your partner, and you should regularly get tested for HIV.

    Use contraceptives every time you engage in sexual activity: Using contraceptives is a must while engaging with your partner in sexual activity. Using contraceptives or condoms prevents direct contact between the partners’ genitals. Latex condoms and internal, i.e., female condoms, are used for safer sex, preventing direct contact between female and male gentiles. 

    Learn more about sexually transmitted diseases: It is also important to gain more knowledge about sexually transmitted diseases because it does not spread only from bodily fluids. Still, it can also spread from a non-sexual activity like kissing. Oral Herpes, i.e., HSV 1, can usually spread from kissing. Research on this subject has also shown that approximately 9 per cent of people can have oral herpes particles present in their saliva, which can also be detected.

    ALSO READ: World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details sur

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 1 2022 Pisces Sagittarius Aries Capricorn Virgo Libra Leo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 1, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Aries; be cautious Sagittarius

    Daily Horoscope for November 30 2022 Aquarius Aries Virgo Capricorn Scorpio Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2022: Be careful Aries, Taurus; superb day for Virgo Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for November 30 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    India G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    India's G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    Want to reduce your belly fat? Is liposuction a safe fat-removal treatment? Read this RBA

    Want to reduce your belly fat? Is liposuction a safe fat-removal treatment? Read this

    Viral Pictures: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look RBA

    Viral Video: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look

    Gujarat Election 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar's appeal to 4.9 crore voters- adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar's appeal to 4.9 crore voters

    Vijay Deverakonda on ED's 12-hour grilling over money laundering case; Liger star says, 'Life-changing experience...'

    Vijay Deverakonda on ED's 12-hour grilling over money laundering case; star says, 'Life-changing experience..'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon