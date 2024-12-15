5 Essential tips to prevent dry skin during winter and keep your skin hydrated

Winter can cause dry skin, but with proper care, you can keep your skin hydrated. Follow these 5 essential tips to maintain soft, nourished skin throughout the cold season.
 

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

Moisturize Regularly

Applying a rich moisturizer immediately after showering helps lock in moisture. Choose a hydrating cream or ointment with ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid to keep skin nourished and prevent dryness during the winter months.

article_image2

Use Lukewarm Water

Hot showers or baths can strip skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness. Opt for lukewarm water when showering or washing your face to maintain your skin’s moisture barrier and prevent it from becoming irritated or parched.

article_image3

Humidify Your Home

Cold weather can reduce indoor humidity levels, contributing to dry skin. Use a humidifier to add moisture back into the air, which will help keep your skin hydrated and reduce the discomfort caused by dry indoor heating systems.

article_image4

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is essential, even in winter. Hydration helps maintain your skin’s moisture from the inside out. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water daily to ensure your skin remains soft and supple during the colder months.

article_image5

Protect Your Skin Outdoors

When stepping outside, protect your skin with gloves, scarves, and moisturizing creams. The cold air and harsh winds can damage skin, so covering up and applying a protective barrier can prevent moisture loss and irritation from winter elements.

Experts reveal EXACT number of minutes you lose of life every time you eat cheeseburger, hotdog or drink coke

Christmas Special: How to make gingerbread without oven

Must-Visit religious destinations in India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar and beyond

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement

Maharashtra cabinet shake-up: BJP, Sena leaders take key ministerial roles; check details

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down as he speaks to his mother, gets emotional [WATCH]

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

