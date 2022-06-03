3 must-have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps

These cramps are very painful, and you must modify your typical routine. Most women utilise medicine to get rid of it. However, a cup of tea can help you ease discomfort, relax your stomach muscles, and get through your period. A cup of tea can also help ease other menstrual symptoms such as nausea, migraines, and diarrhoea.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea, which is light and refreshing, is a good pick-me-up for women who suffer from cramps and stomach problems due to troublesome periods. Because peppermint tea is a muscle relaxant, it can almost immediately assist your body release tension and decrease pain produced by contractions. Peppermint tea can also help with bloating, diarrhoea, and headaches, which are all frequent menstrual cramp side effects.

1 bunch fresh peppermint leaves or 1 teaspoon dried peppermint leaves in a teapot Allow it to soak in boiling water for 5 minutes.

