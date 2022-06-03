3 must-have teas to soothe painful menstrual cramps
These cramps are very painful, and you must modify your typical routine. Most women utilise medicine to get rid of it. However, a cup of tea can help you ease discomfort, relax your stomach muscles, and get through your period. A cup of tea can also help ease other menstrual symptoms such as nausea, migraines, and diarrhoea.
Peppermint tea
Peppermint tea, which is light and refreshing, is a good pick-me-up for women who suffer from cramps and stomach problems due to troublesome periods. Because peppermint tea is a muscle relaxant, it can almost immediately assist your body release tension and decrease pain produced by contractions. Peppermint tea can also help with bloating, diarrhoea, and headaches, which are all frequent menstrual cramp side effects.
1 bunch fresh peppermint leaves or 1 teaspoon dried peppermint leaves in a teapot Allow it to soak in boiling water for 5 minutes.
Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea can aid in the treatment of menstruation discomfort, the enhancement of sleep, and the decrease of weariness. To make chamomile tea, add dried chamomile flowers to a kettle. Fill a cup halfway with boiling water and steep the tea for 5-6 minutes. Pour into teacups and top with raw honey for a soothing cup of chamomile tea.
Ginger tea
Ginger offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and energy-boosting effects. Anxiety, headaches, and mood swings can all be treated with ginger tea. Steep ginger and tea leaves in hot water or milk for seven to eight minutes over low heat to make a hot cup of ginger tea. Consume it two to three times per day throughout your period for the best results.
