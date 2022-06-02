Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 reasons why you are facing delayed or irregular menstrual cycle

    A healthy menstrual cycle might last anywhere from 21 to 40 days. If your period is more than a week late, this might be a symptom of a medical concern. Here are a few possible causes of a delayed or irregular menstrual cycle.

    There are several things that might influence the menstrual cycle, ranging from changes in the sleeping pattern to stress. A missing period can be caused by pregnancy, but there are other variables that influence your menstrual cycle. Common reasons include hormone imbalances and significant medical disorders.

    Stress

    Chronic stress might have an impact on your menstrual cycle. Chronic stress increases the hormone cortisol, which can result in missing or delayed periods.

    Weight fluctuations

    A change in body weight, whether you are underweight or overweight, might impact your monthly cycle. Eating disorders and diabetes, both of which cause major weight fluctuations, may result in irregular menstruation. If you suspect this is the case, you should visit a doctor.

    Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

    The disorder polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) leads your body to create more of the male hormone androgen. Cysts occur on the ovaries as a result of the hormonal imbalance, which can cause ovulation to be irregular. Consult your doctor, who will prescribe the appropriate medicine to assist you in regulating your cycle.

    Excessive physical activity

    Regular exercise is an excellent strategy to preserve general health. However, abruptly increasing physical activity may result in reduced oestrogen levels, which can affect ovulation and menstruation.

    Sleeping schedule modification

    Working hours have changed; moving to night work or going to another time zone may disrupt the menstrual cycle.

     

