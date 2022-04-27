Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Irregular periods? Include these foods in your diet to overcome the condition

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    Irregular periods can be caused due to various reasons, including stress, unhealthy food, and overconsumption of alcohol.

    Menstruation, commonly known as the period, is a natural body process in females, where blood and tissues come out of the uterus through the vagina. The average cycle is 28 days; however, it can be anywhere between 24 and 32 days. If the days are longer, then you are a patient with irregular periods. It can be caused due to various reasons, including stress, unhealthy food, overconsumption of alcohol, sex, etc. 

    Talking about food: 
    Changing your diet is a must if consuming unhealthy food. In a daily diet, include food rich in vitamins and fibre. Diet can be beneficial in curing this condition. Don't need to put too much effort or pills into your system; try hands on some of the listed below food which could aid in dealing with irregular periods.
     

    1) Cinnamon
    Do you like the taste of Cinnamon? If yes, then it's excellent; include Cinnamon in your diet in the form of power. This magic ingredient will help you make your cycles regular. It is also good to balance your blood sugar level. 

    2) Parsley (Coriander) 
    It is generally used to garnish the food; however, it is an effective remedy for the irregular period. It aids in boosting blood flow inside the body, which helps regulate your period. One can have parsley tea or boil parsley for best results. 

    3) Ginger
    Ginger is very beneficial to health. From treating colds to improving digestion, ginger does its best. The vitamin C and magnesium in ginger aid the uterus contract, triggering menstruation. 
     

    4) Turmeric
    The ancient ingredient is filled with medicinal properties and is an easy way to treat irregular periods. A glass of warm milk and honey and a pinch of turmeric helps in curing period cramps.

    5) Unripe papaya
    Having a bowl of papaya can help in triggering menstruation. It aids in contracting the muscles in the uterus, which further helps release the blood and tissues from the vagina.

    6) Aloe vera
    Aloe vera enables control and manages hormones, which regulate the period. Mix a teaspoon of honey with fresh aloe vera gel and drink daily before breakfast for best results.

    7) Pineapple
    Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids remove the uterine lining that causes the start of the period. This fruit also boosts the production of red blood cells and white blood cells that support blood flow.

     

    Disclaimer: Please, do consult your physician for more details. Asianet Newsable does not claim responsibility for the information included.

