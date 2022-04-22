Sitting for long hours? Neck, back pain to blood clots, 5 health issues you can get
People whose jobs need them to sit for lengthy periods of time may become fatigued as the day progresses. Even if they haven't done much work, they start to feel restless. Sitting for lengthy periods of time may be hazardous to one's health and cause difficulties. With time, one begins to see its negative consequences on the body. If you do not exercise your body on a regular basis, you are more prone to acquire a condition known as sitting disease.
Heart at risk
Long periods of sitting might be harmful to your health. Because sitting reduces the flow of blood in the body, it can lead to complications such as heart attack and diabetes due to poor sugar management and blood pressure imbalance.
Blood Clots
Sitting for an extended period of time might cause blood vessels to clump together and form a clot. This occurs due to a lack of mobility in the lower half of the body. Deep vein thrombosis is the development of a blood clot in the lower body.
Back and neck pain
As one sits for lengthy periods of time, their neck and back muscles begin to ache. So much so that they harm their body's critical disc.
Weak bones
As a person sits for lengthy periods of time, their risk of osteoporosis and bone weakening increases. It is stated that as we walk or make a movement, our bodies put stress on our bones. This benefits the body by allowing the specialised cell to generate new bone tissues. Long sitting hours, on the other hand, limit bodily activity and, as a result, there are less new bone tissues, making the bone more weak.
Obesity
If you sit for a lengthy period of time, you will not be able to burn off the calories from your meal. Sitting barely burns half as many calories as walking. It is recommended to walk or stand to burn more calories. This just leads to you acquiring a lot of weight and being fat.
