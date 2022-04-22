Sitting for long hours? Neck, back pain to blood clots, 5 health issues you can get

People whose jobs need them to sit for lengthy periods of time may become fatigued as the day progresses. Even if they haven't done much work, they start to feel restless. Sitting for lengthy periods of time may be hazardous to one's health and cause difficulties. With time, one begins to see its negative consequences on the body. If you do not exercise your body on a regular basis, you are more prone to acquire a condition known as sitting disease.

Heart at risk Long periods of sitting might be harmful to your health. Because sitting reduces the flow of blood in the body, it can lead to complications such as heart attack and diabetes due to poor sugar management and blood pressure imbalance. Blood Clots Sitting for an extended period of time might cause blood vessels to clump together and form a clot. This occurs due to a lack of mobility in the lower half of the body. Deep vein thrombosis is the development of a blood clot in the lower body.

Back and neck pain As one sits for lengthy periods of time, their neck and back muscles begin to ache. So much so that they harm their body's critical disc. Weak bones As a person sits for lengthy periods of time, their risk of osteoporosis and bone weakening increases. It is stated that as we walk or make a movement, our bodies put stress on our bones. This benefits the body by allowing the specialised cell to generate new bone tissues. Long sitting hours, on the other hand, limit bodily activity and, as a result, there are less new bone tissues, making the bone more weak.