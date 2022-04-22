Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sitting for long hours? Neck, back pain to blood clots, 5 health issues you can get

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    People whose jobs need them to sit for lengthy periods of time may become fatigued as the day progresses. Even if they haven't done much work, they start to feel restless. Sitting for lengthy periods of time may be hazardous to one's health and cause difficulties. With time, one begins to see its negative consequences on the body. If you do not exercise your body on a regular basis, you are more prone to acquire a condition known as sitting disease.

    People whose jobs need them to sit for lengthy periods of time may become fatigued as the day progresses. Even if they haven't done much work, they start to feel restless. Sitting for lengthy periods of time may be hazardous to one's health and cause difficulties. With time, one begins to see its negative consequences on the body. If you do not exercise your body on a regular basis, you are more prone to acquire a condition known as sitting disease.

    Heart at risk

    Long periods of sitting might be harmful to your health. Because sitting reduces the flow of blood in the body, it can lead to complications such as heart attack and diabetes due to poor sugar management and blood pressure imbalance.

    Blood Clots

    Sitting for an extended period of time might cause blood vessels to clump together and form a clot. This occurs due to a lack of mobility in the lower half of the body. Deep vein thrombosis is the development of a blood clot in the lower body.

    ALSO READ: Allergy history linked to increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease: Reports

    ব্যাক পেইন

    Back and neck pain

    As one sits for lengthy periods of time, their neck and back muscles begin to ache. So much so that they harm their body's critical disc.

    Weak bones

    As a person sits for lengthy periods of time, their risk of osteoporosis and bone weakening increases. It is stated that as we walk or make a movement, our bodies put stress on our bones. This benefits the body by allowing the specialised cell to generate new bone tissues. Long sitting hours, on the other hand, limit bodily activity and, as a result, there are less new bone tissues, making the bone more weak.

    Obesity

    If you sit for a lengthy period of time, you will not be able to burn off the calories from your meal. Sitting barely burns half as many calories as walking. It is recommended to walk or stand to burn more calories. This just leads to you acquiring a lot of weight and being fat.

    Also Read | Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy? Here's all you need to know about the rare condition

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know the do's and don't while viewing year's first Surya Grahan

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change - adt

    Earth Day 2022: Google doodle shows real time-lapse images to display impact of climate change

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy Here is all you need to know about the rare condition drb

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy? Here's all you need to know about the rare condition

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes - adt

    Healthy tips to take care this summer for people with diabetes

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Recent Stories

    Two girls replicating a duck; hilarious video will leave you in splits - gps

    Watch: Two girls replicating a duck; hilarious video will leave you in splits

    Google is killing call recording apps on Android phones from May 11 gcw

    Google is killing call recording apps on Android phones from May 11

    football ligue 1 Real Madrid turns down Mbappe's demands Striker's family in Doha for talks with PSG owners snt

    Real Madrid turns down Mbappe's demands? Striker's family in Doha for talks with PSG owners

    Modi Govt revises risk and hardship allowances for forces

    Massive! Govt revises risk and hardship allowances for forces

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's age gap: Diva talks about dating 'younger men', breakup, divorce and more RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's age gap: Diva talks about dating 'younger men', breakup, divorce and more

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon