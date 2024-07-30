Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive landslide strikes Kerala's Wayanad: Over 250 people missing, several dead; See PICS

    A series of devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has destroyed villages, killed at least 84 people, and left hundreds trapped. Heavy rains caused severe damage to roads and bridges, hampering rescue efforts. The Chooralmala and Mundakai areas are worst hit, with over 200 houses affected. Rescue operations are ongoing amidst challenging conditions.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Kerala, known as God’s own country has been hit by massive landslides. Three villages in Wayanad district have been destroyed by landslides, and the death toll is increasing by the minute.

    A series of landslides occurred in Kerala's Wayanad district, burying villages under the mud. Roads and bridges are completely damaged, and dead bodies are seen floating in rivers.

    In particular, the Chooralmala and Mundakai town areas of Wayanad district are said to be in the worst condition. As of 3 pm on Tuesday, the death toll in the Wayanad landslide has risen to 84.

    300mm of rain in a single day in Wayanad areas caused floods and landslides. Heavy landslides occurred in Meppadi, Mundakai town, and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district. Three landslides occurred in the four hours between 2 am and 6 am.

    Locals said landslides occurred twice in the Mundakai Town area. Similarly, a part of Chooralmala village was destroyed due to a landslide.

    More than 200 houses have been hit by landslides in Chooralmala village, creating anxiety among the residents.

    Officials involved in the rescue operation said that the impact of the Wayanad landslide is not yet known. 
     

    They said that since the bridge there is completely damaged, it is not possible to assess the damage immediately.
     

    Mundakai town can be reached only after Chooralmala village. A bridge connecting the two towns has been destroyed by heavy rains and landslides.

    Due to this, it is difficult for the rescue team to go to Mundakai Town. A temporary bridge has also been constructed in this area.

    The bridge is destroyed and Mundakai Town is a completely isolated area. Even helicopters are not able to land immediately due to inclement weather.

    Another landslide occurred around 3:15 am in the Mundakai town area. The condition of hundreds of people in the Punchiri Mattam area is still unknown.

    According to preliminary information, about 100 houses are likely to be trapped in landslides in Mundakai town alone.
     

    Villagers have pulled out six dead bodies from the river flowing in Attamala village near Mundakai town. These are said to be the bodies of those who died in the landslide in Mundakai town.

    The name of the river originating from the Meppadi area is Chaliyar. The people of that area are worried that the water and soil coming out of the landslide in Meppadi are entering the river and it is dangerous to watch Chaliyar.

    The eight-meter-long river of Attamala village is overflowing with flood, and dead bodies of those who died in Mundakai Town are being found in the river. The Indian Army rushed to the rescue from Kannur. Similarly, the warriors of Tamil Nadu's Coonoor rushed to the rescue. It is possible that more than 400 people are trapped in the landslide-affected areas, and the rescue work is going on in full swing.

