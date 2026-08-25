A Bengaluru techie earning Rs 1.8 lakh monthly faced a financial crisis during a family medical emergency. Despite investing Rs 80,000 monthly, he lacked immediate cash for a Rs 2.5 lakh hospital deposit. With only Rs 32,000 in savings and illiquid investments, he had to borrow money.

A Bengaluru techie earning Rs 1.8 lakh a month has shared how a sudden family medical emergency completely changed his understanding of financial security. Despite investing Rs 80,000 every month through systematic investment plans (SIPs), he found himself struggling to arrange immediate cash when his father was suddenly admitted to an ICU. His experience has sparked a wider conversation about emergency funds, liquidity and financial planning among young professionals.

In a Reddit post titled “I was living like a fake rich techie making Rs 1.8L/month, until an ICU emergency exposed how broke I actually was,” the Bengaluru-based professional explained that he had initially believed he was “crushing it” financially. He lived in a gated society and regularly invested a significant portion of his income.

That sense of financial comfort disappeared when his father suddenly collapsed and required ICU care. “The hospital demanded a Rs 2.5L deposit upfront for the ICU,” he wrote.

Check the viral post here:

The techie said his primary credit card was already maxed out after he purchased a laptop, while his savings account contained only about Rs 32,000. Although he had money invested in mutual funds, those investments could not provide immediate access to the cash he urgently needed because of redemption timelines and delays involving the third-party administrator.

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Recalling the stressful night, he wrote: “I spent 1:30 AM frantically calling distant relatives to borrow cash via UPI while sitting in a cold hospital hallway.” He summed up the lesson bluntly: “Earning a high salary meant nothing when I had zero liquid cash.”

The post prompted Reddit users to discuss the importance of maintaining an emergency fund separately from long-term investments. One commenter said people should build an emergency fund covering around six months of expenses before investing heavily, while also maintaining adequate health insurance and term insurance. Another pointed out that investing Rs 80,000 every month while keeping only Rs 32,000 readily available was not a practical financial decision.

The incident highlights a financial trap that can affect even well-paid professionals: having substantial investments does not necessarily mean having enough money available during an immediate crisis.

For the Bengaluru techie, the ICU emergency became a painful reminder that income and investments alone cannot guarantee financial preparedness. His experience has prompted online users to rethink the balance between wealth creation and maintaining enough accessible cash for unexpected emergencies.

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