A screening of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Colombia took a bizarre turn after a powerful foul smell allegedly caused by an audience member forced hundreds of moviegoers to evacuate the theatre.

A screening of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Colombia took a bizarre turn after a powerful foul smell allegedly caused by an audience member forced hundreds of moviegoers to evacuate the theatre. The unusual incident unfolded on August 2 at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena. According to reports, the screening was progressing normally until midway through the film when one moviegoer allegedly unleashed an overwhelming burst of flatulence, filling the packed auditorium with an unbearable stench.

The overpowering odour quickly spread through the darkened theatre, leaving audience members covering their noses and rushing out of their seats. Videos from the scene showed crowds gathering in the hallway outside the auditorium, with one person dressed as Spider-Man standing among the evacuated moviegoers.

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Although cinema authorities did not officially cancel the screening, many viewers reportedly chose not to return, abandoning the film before the end credits because of the lingering smell.

The identity of the person responsible remains unknown. Reports suggested the odour may have been the result of either an ill-timed bathroom emergency or a prank involving a stink bomb.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

Starring Tom Holland in his fourth outing as Marvel's iconic web-slinger, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" earned a 90% "Certified Fresh" rating from critics and an impressive 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film critic Johnny Oleksinski praised the movie for capturing the spirit of the beloved Tobey Maguire-era Spider-Man films, calling those movies the benchmark not just for Spider-Man, but for Marvel cinema overall.

The blockbuster has also delivered at the global box office, reportedly earning $927 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest opening weekends both domestically and internationally.