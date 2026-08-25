The Railways has clarified why Mangaluru's railway area is proposed to come under South Western Railway's Mysuru division, stating that Kerala will not lose any stations or territory. The move aims to streamline operations in Karnataka.

The Railway department has issued a clarification regarding the proposed transfer of the Mangaluru railway area from the Palakkad division to the South Western Railway's (SWR) Mysuru division, stating that Kerala will not lose any railway stations or territory as a result of the administrative change. The move is aimed at streamlining railway operations in Mangaluru and the coastal ghat region by bringing them under a single operational centre. The Railways has emphasised that the decision is purely administrative and applies only to the Karnataka side of the railway network.

No Railway Stations To Be Lost In Kerala

The Railways clarified that the proposed change does not involve any transfer of territory from Kerala. Since Mangaluru city is located in Karnataka, the administrative change will only affect railway jurisdiction within the state.

The Palakkad division will continue to manage its entire railway network across Kerala, including stations and railway infrastructure in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

The primary objective of the move is to bring operational control of Mangaluru and the coastal ghat region under a single centre, which the Railways said would help improve operational efficiency and streamline train services.

How Is Railway Investment Decided?

The Railways explained that infrastructure investment in any zone or division is not determined by the revenue generated by that particular network.

Instead, investments are allocated based on the requirements of the railway network, operational needs, infrastructure priorities and the overall development needs of the region.

Investment Rises From ₹372 Crore To ₹3,795 Crore

Over the past decade, investment in Kerala's railway network has increased significantly under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Railways said there is also a clear action plan in place for further developing the state's railway infrastructure.

The average annual allocation for various infrastructure projects in Kerala has increased from ₹372 crore during the UPA era to ₹3,795 crore in the 2026-27 financial year, representing an increase of nearly ten times.

Major Railway Projects In Kerala

According to the Railways, the increased investment over the past 12 years has supported several major infrastructure projects across Kerala.

These include the completion of six double-tracking and gauge-conversion projects, the construction of 131 overbridges and underbridges, 100% electrification of the railway network, and the redevelopment of 16 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Railways Appeals For Public Cooperation

The Railways has urged the people of Kerala to view the administrative change as a step towards improving operational efficiency and streamlining railway operations.

It also said the move is intended to ensure smoother train services and better operational management in Mangaluru and the coastal ghat region, while the Palakkad division will continue to oversee its railway network across Kerala.