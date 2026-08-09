After KGF made him a pan-India name, Yash is now going global with 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana'. In a recent Hollywood studio interview, the actor shared some fascinating stories about Bengaluru's Majestic area. So, what did he say?

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Yash is a name the world recognises and admires today. After the massive success of KGF made him a pan-India sensation, Yash is now set to become a 'Pan-World' star with his upcoming films 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana'. The trailer for 'Toxic' was launched in Bengaluru on 08 August 2026, and it's already on its way to setting new records.

Recently, the world-famous actor was seen touring the globe for his projects. During a visit to a Hollywood studio in the US, Yash spoke fondly about Bengaluru and its iconic Majestic area. Here’s what he shared.

"Ever since I was a young boy, I would run to get autographs whenever I saw a big star. In India, we have the state of Karnataka, and in its capital Bengaluru, there's an area called Majestic. It's filled with standalone cinema halls, which we call 'single screens'. I'm someone who grew up watching movies there," Yash recalled.

He continued, "In our city, especially in the Majestic area, the audience literally turns the cinema hall into a stadium. They throw coins at the screen. There's a small flat area below the screen, and people jump on it to sing and dance. There's constant whistling and clapping."

"The moviegoers inside, particularly the youth, make it feel just like a sports stadium. They run around, cheer loudly, and shout slogans. I grew up watching films in that kind of atmosphere, and I still love it. But given my current situation, it's not possible for me to experience that anymore," he said.

Yash is now a familiar face even in Hollywood circles. To think that the same boy who once dreamed of becoming a star in the Kannada film industry is now giving interviews in Hollywood studios is incredible. As he grew, his dreams expanded. He put in the hard work and talent, and today, he wears the crown of a 'Pan-World' star. After the release of 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana', Yash is set to reach even greater heights. Through him, Kannada cinema and Karnataka are getting a well-deserved spot on the global stage, a matter of immense pride for all Kannadigas.