A biodiversity survey at Nature First Eco Village in Halligeri, Dharwad, documented 63 insect and spider species during a two-day workshop. Experts also signed an agreement to develop a unique park for butterflies, moths, spiders and bees.

A two-day field workshop at Nature First Eco Village in nearby Halligeri has shed light on the rich biodiversity of the region, with more than 35 insect species and over 28 spider species identified and documented during the event. The workshop brought together more than 35 nature enthusiasts, researchers and students to understand the importance of documenting local biodiversity and learn methods for conducting field surveys.

Organised by the Nature Research Center, the programme also explored how community-led documentation can contribute to conservation efforts and citizen science.

Spider Expert Atharva Kulkarni

During the workshop, experts successfully identified and recorded more than 35 insect species and over 28 spider species. The documentation was led by Eshaan Pahade, an insect expert and director of the Pune-based Entomon Institute, along with spider specialist Atharva Kulkarni.

“Surveys, studies and documentation involving local communities are a huge help for the Biodiversity Board and citizen science. They provide us with rare data,” said Eshaan Pahade.

He added that the information collected during the workshop will soon be compiled and uploaded to the iNaturalist app, allowing the observations to contribute to wider biodiversity documentation efforts.

Unique Park For Butterflies, Moths, Spiders And Bees

The workshop also marked another significant development, with the Entomon Institute signing an agreement to develop a unique park dedicated to rare butterflies, moths, spiders, bees and other insects at Nature First Eco Village.

The initiative is being led by senior environmentalist Panchakshari Hiremath and aims to create a space focused on observing, documenting and promoting awareness of the region's diverse insect population.

Researchers, Teachers And Students Participate

Dr Dhiraj Veeranagoudar, Krishnakumar Bhagwat and R.G. Thimmapur were among those who participated in the workshop. Teachers and students from Kalakeri Sangeet Vidyalaya and Balabalaga School also took part in the programme.

The workshop was coordinated by Harshavardhan Sheelavant, with participants gaining hands-on experience in biodiversity documentation and field research techniques.