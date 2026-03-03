- Home
- Love, Silence and Tragedy: Mangaluru Man Ends Life in Oman After Girlfriend Stops Calling, Texting
Puneeth Poojary man from Someshwar in Mangaluru, working in Oman, died by suicide. He had been employed at a lift company for one-and-a-half years and had recently visited home. He was upset after his girlfriend stopped responding to his calls.
A 32-year-old man from Mangaluru district has died by suicide while working in Oman. The deceased has been identified as Puneeth Poojary, a resident of Someshwar.
Puneeth had been employed at a lift company in Oman for the past one-and-a-half years. He had returned home around one-and-a-half months ago to visit his family before going back to work. News of his death has left his family and relatives in deep shock.
Alleged relationship issues behind extreme step
According to sources, the reason behind his death is said to be a failed relationship. Puneeth was reportedly in a relationship with a young woman from Urva for the past four years.
He had shared pictures with her on his social media accounts, and those close to him were aware of the relationship. However, it is alleged that problems had developed between them in recent days.
Communication stopped in recent days
Family members and sources said that for the past few days, the woman had stopped answering his phone calls and was not replying to his messages.
It is believed that this deeply upset Puneeth. Feeling heartbroken and distressed, he allegedly took the extreme step while abroad.
Officials are yet to release further details regarding the incident.
Family left devastated
Puneeth was the son of Chandra and Deepa, who live in Someshwar. His sudden death has left his parents shattered.
Relatives and neighbours gathered at the family home after the tragic news reached them. The incident has once again raised concerns about emotional distress among young people working far away from home.
