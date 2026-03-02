A 45-year-old man, Manoj, died after allegedly giving poisoned juice to his two daughters in Mannar, Alappuzha. The girls, Shivaganga (Class 6) and Shivakeerthana (Class 2), were found unconscious with him inside a car near a bridge.

A deeply distressing incident has been reported from Alappuzha district in Kerala. Police said a 45-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his two young daughters before taking his own life. The incident happened in Mannar area.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Sivashailam, Vellikizhekkethil in Mannar.

Children found unconscious

According to initial reports, Manoj picked up his daughters from school and later gave them juice mixed with poison. The girls have been identified as Shivaganga, a Class 6 student, and Shivakeerthana, a Class 2 student.

Local residents found Manoj and the children unconscious inside their parked car near a bridge. They immediately alerted others and rushed all three to a nearby hospital.

Father dies, daughters critical

Doctors declared Manoj dead after he was brought to the hospital. His two daughters are undergoing treatment and remain in critical condition. Medical teams are closely monitoring their health.

Investigation underway

Police have started an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the incident. Officials said further details will be known after statements are recorded and medical reports are reviewed.

The incident has shocked local residents, who described the event as tragic and heartbreaking.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from a mental health professional. If you are having such thoughts, call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free number: 1056, 0471-2552056)