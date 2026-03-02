- Home
- India
- Telangana SHOCKER! Intoxicated Driver Rams Car, Drives With Constable On Bonnet In Hyderabad's Gachibowli
Telangana SHOCKER! Intoxicated Driver Rams Car, Drives With Constable On Bonnet In Hyderabad's Gachibowli
A student was arrested in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli after crashing his Mercedes into another car and attempting to flee while drunk. Police said he accelerated towards a traffic constable at IIIT Junction, who fell onto bonnet as car continued moving.
Accident and arrest in Hyderabad
A 24-year-old student was arrested after a serious drunk driving incident in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Police said the accused, Gurrampati Tarun, crashed his luxury car into another vehicle and later tried to escape. During the chase, he allegedly accelerated towards a traffic constable who had signalled him to stop.
A 24-year-old student was arrested in #Cyberabad for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his Mercedes into another car. When a traffic constable attempted to stop him, the accused reportedly dragged the officer on the car’s bonnet for nearly 800 metres.
The… pic.twitter.com/OvgnwSAfu5
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 2, 2026
The accused, a resident of Narsingi, was taken into custody by the Gachibowli police on Sunday. Two separate cases were registered against him. His white Mercedes-Benz car with registration number TS 07 EX 5556 was seized. He was produced before a magistrate. Further investigation is continuing.
First complaint: rear-end crash at Nanakramguda
The first complaint was filed at about 12.30 p.m. by Rahul Kamaraju. He told police he was driving from Narsingi towards Kukatpally when the Mercedes allegedly rammed his car from behind at Nanakramguda, according to a report by the Hindu.
Also Read: CPI(M) Leaders Block Police Vehicle, Abuse Cop In Kerala, Video Goes Viral
Due to the impact, Rahul lost control of his vehicle. His car hit a footpath divider and was damaged. According to police, the Mercedes driver fled the spot immediately and drove towards the Outer Ring Road near Gachibowli.
A traffic Home Guard noticed the fleeing vehicle and alerted the control room through a wireless message. Police then began tracking the car.
Second complaint: constable endangered at IIIT junction
A second complaint was registered at about 2 p.m. by traffic constable E. Narsimhulu of Gachibowli Traffic Police. He said he received wireless instructions to intercept the same vehicle involved in the earlier crash while he was on duty at the IIIT Junction near International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad.
At around 10.50 a.m., the constable spotted the car and signalled the driver to stop. Police said the vehicle slowed down briefly but then suddenly accelerated towards him. The constable fell onto the bonnet of the car.
Also Read: Woman Lured for Temple Wedding, Raped by Boyfriend and Stranger, Thrown from Building
Despite knowing that the constable was on the bonnet, the driver allegedly continued to drive in a rash and dangerous manner. Other motorists stepped in and blocked the vehicle, forcing it to stop.
Drunk driving confirmed by test
Police collected CCTV footage showing the car being driven recklessly while the constable was on the bonnet. A breath analyser test conducted after the incident showed a blood alcohol level of 160 mg per 100 ml.
Officials said this is far above the legal limit permitted under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Based on the evidence, police arrested the accused and registered cases related to rash driving, endangering life, and drunk driving.
Investigation continues
Police officials said both complaints are being investigated together. Statements from witnesses and video evidence are being examined. Authorities also stressed the dangers of drunk driving and warned that strict action will be taken in such cases.
The incident has raised concerns about road safety and reckless driving in busy tech corridors of Hyderabad.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.