A 24-year-old student was arrested after a serious drunk driving incident in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Police said the accused, Gurrampati Tarun, crashed his luxury car into another vehicle and later tried to escape. During the chase, he allegedly accelerated towards a traffic constable who had signalled him to stop.

A 24-year-old student was arrested in #Cyberabad for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his Mercedes into another car. When a traffic constable attempted to stop him, the accused reportedly dragged the officer on the car’s bonnet for nearly 800 metres.



The… pic.twitter.com/OvgnwSAfu5 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 2, 2026

The accused, a resident of Narsingi, was taken into custody by the Gachibowli police on Sunday. Two separate cases were registered against him. His white Mercedes-Benz car with registration number TS 07 EX 5556 was seized. He was produced before a magistrate. Further investigation is continuing.