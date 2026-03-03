- Home
- Karnataka News
- Kalaburagi Robbery: Female Gang Steals Gold and Cash Worth ₹2.84 Lakh, CCTV Footage Surfaces
Kalaburagi Robbery: Female Gang Steals Gold and Cash Worth ₹2.84 Lakh, CCTV Footage Surfaces
A gang of women thieves has been targeting locked houses in Kalaburagi. Their entire operation was caught on a CCTV camera, and now the police have cast a wide net to catch them.
Targeting only locked houses
Theft in Kantha Colony
The women thieves broke into a locked house in Kalaburagi's Kantha Colony. Their entire act of breaking in was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.
Also read: 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Techie Dies by Suicide Over Astrologer’s Marriage Prediction
Almirah lock broken
Jewellery and cash stolen
The thieves made off with 8 grams of gold, 34 toli of silver, ₹2.20 lakh in cash, a cheque book, and one mobile phone. The total value of the stolen goods is around ₹2.84 lakh. A case has now been filed at the Ashok Nagar police station.
Teacher was in Bengaluru when it happened
The teacher, Shashikala Naronakar, had locked her house and gone to Bengaluru for a function. She discovered the theft only after she returned. Now, the police are using the CCTV footage to track down and arrest the female thieves.
Also read: Kolar Tragedy: Mother Jumps into Pond with Two Young Sons; Both Children Die
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.