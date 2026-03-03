An 8th-grade student from Belagavi, Shrishail Kalagouda Jagadev, built a mini tractor from scrap materials that can pull 80 kg. His innovative project has earned praise from his school and community.

Belagavi: They say big things come in small packages, and this student from Belagavi is proving just that. Shrishail Kalagouda Jagadev, who is just in the 8th grade at Patil Public English Medium School in Satti village, has become an inspiration for his classmates by building a mini tractor that can pull a weight of 80 kg.

What's truly amazing is that Shrishail built this tractor using scrap materials he found at home. His teachers and the school management are all praises for his invention. The school is run by the Basavashree Education and Rural Development Association. Shrishail used everyday scrap items like plastic pipes, plywood, cycle tubes, cardboard, parts from a drill machine, and wire pieces to create his machine.

A Tractor with Special Features

And this isn't just some basic model. Shrishail's tractor has a special design with some cool features. It has a Bluetooth sound system, working lights, and can move both forward and backward. Chidananda Patil, the president of the institution, was full of praise for the boy. "Shrishail has a real scientific mind and is always curious to invent something new. To have this kind of innovative spirit at such a young age is incredible. There's no doubt he can become a great scientist in the future. He has made our school very proud," he said. Patil also assured that the school will provide guidance and support for Shrishail's future projects.

The Young Scientist's Dream

So what does the young inventor himself have to say? "I always dreamt of inventing something, so I used raw materials from my house to build this tractor that can carry 80 kg," Shrishail explains. "Now, I am trying to build a bigger tractor that can carry a weight of 500 kg."

