A 27-year-old Bengaluru techie tragically died by suicide after an astrologer predicted her inter-caste marriage would fail. Read the full story of this fatal prophecy.

Bengaluru police have confirmed that a 27-year-old tech professional in the city died by suicide, reportedly due to distress over a prediction made by an astrologer about her future marriage.

The incident occurred on Friday at her home in MEI Layout, Bagalagunte area. The woman, named Vidyajyoti, worked in the technology industry and was in a relationship with a man from a different caste. Police stated that both families had already agreed to the marriage, respecting the couple's choice.

It was reported that Vidyajyoti's parents had recently approached an astrologer to assess the future of the marriage. The astrologer reportedly warned that the couple might experience major conflicts two years after the wedding, which could lead to separation. The astrologer recommended a nine-day religious ritual to prevent such issues. The family followed the advice and began the ritual.

A senior police officer shared that on the final day of the ritual, Vidyajyoti went into her room while her parents were away. She allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The incident was discovered in the evening when she failed to respond to repeated knocks on the door. Her father eventually forced open the door and found her hanging inside.

The Bagalagunte police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

