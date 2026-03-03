A tragic incident in Kolar’s Boodikote village saw a distressed mother jump into a pond with her two young sons. While locals rescued her, both children drowned. Police have launched an investigation.

Kolar: A truly heartbreaking incident has come to light from Boodikote village in Kolar's Bangarapet taluk. A mother, reportedly fed up with constant family fights, tried to end her life by jumping into a pond with her two little children. In this tragedy, both kids lost their lives, while locals managed to rescue the mother just in time.

What exactly happened?

Usha, a resident of Boodikote village, was said to be mentally distressed due to constant harassment from her husband and quarrels at home. It's reported that because of this, she took her two sons, Nitish (6) and Anish (5), and jumped into a pond near the village. The children were helpless and started drowning immediately. Seeing this, some local people rushed to the spot to rescue them.

Kids die, mother saved Thanks to the quick action of the locals, Usha was pulled out of the water alive. But unfortunately, it was too late for her two sons, who had drowned. The children's bodies were recovered from the pond and have been sent to the Bangarapet Government Hospital for legal formalities.

Police Investigation

The Boodikote police station staff rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information. They have registered a case and are investigating the reasons behind this drastic step. The police are looking into the family's background, the allegations of the husband's harassment, and other related factors.