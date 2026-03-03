Police arrested an actress, her boyfriend and his associate on charges of murdering her live-in partner following an alcohol party in Vijayalakshmi Layout, Bagalagunte, north-west Bengaluru.

A 29-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death after alcohol party in Vijayalakshmi Layout, Bagalagunte, in north-west Bengaluru. Police have arrested three accused, the victim’s live-in partner Urvashi alias Bindu (26), her boyfriend Vinay Kumar (26), and his associate Dhanush (24) for allegedly plotting and executing murder of Mohan Krishna, a pigmy collector and small-time financier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Krishna and Bindu had rented a house three months ago, posing as newlyweds.

"Bindu and Krishna are both married and separated from their respective spouses. They had been in a relationship for nearly a year. Bindu claims to have acted in a few Kannada films and television serials in minor roles, and she also worked as an assistant to directors of tele-serials," said an investigating officer.

While living with Krishna, Bindu reportedly fell in love with Vinay, a bachelor truck driver from Bagalagunte. The love triangle quickly spiraled into tension and violent confrontations.

"Bindu informed Krishna of her intention to marry Vinay, which Krishna strongly opposed, leading to frequent fights, through which their house owner, Nataraj, learned they were not actually a couple," police added.

To remove Krishna from their path, Bindu and Vinay allegedly hatched a conspiracy and brought Dhanush into the plot. Facing financial setbacks in his hotel business, Dhanush was allegedly promised money in exchange for helping carry out the murder.

"Dhanush sustained financial loss in his hotel business, and Vinay lured him with money if he helped them kill Krishna. Accordingly, they invited Krishna to an alcohol party at a desolate place. After downing a few pegs, they gagged Krishna and taped his mouth. Then, they stabbed him and fled after his death," an officer said.