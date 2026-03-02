A social media influencer Himanshu Negi was allegedly attacked by masked men inside a café in Clement Town, Dehradun on February 25. The assault, captured on CCTV, showed attackers beating him with belts and fists before fleeing when people gathered.

A social media influencer was allegedly assaulted by masked attackers inside a café in Clement Town, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The incident happened on the night of 25 February at around 10 pm. The attack took place at a tea café where the victim, Himanshu Negi, was sitting at the time. According to the complaint, the attackers used belts and kicked and punched him repeatedly. The assault was recorded on CCTV and the video later spread widely on social media.

Victim's complaint and police action

Himanshu Negi, a resident of Pauri Srinagar, told police that three masked men along with two identified suspects, named Saksham and Sahil, attacked him suddenly, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. He said the attackers pushed him to the ground and continued beating him.

When people nearby gathered at the spot, the attackers fled. After the video circulated online, Clement Town police registered a case and began searching for the accused.

Station House Officer Mohan Singh confirmed that a case has been filed against Saksham, Sahil and three unidentified persons. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.

Viral video triggers strong reactions

The CCTV footage of the attack spread quickly online and drew strong reactions from the public. Many people expressed support for the victim and demanded strict action.

Several users tagged local police authorities and questioned safety in public places. Some comments praised the victim for resisting the attackers, while others criticised bystanders for not intervening.

A number of social media users also raised concerns about law and order in the city. Some alleged that such incidents are increasing and urged authorities to take stronger steps beyond routine enforcement measures.

Concerns over public safety

Public figures and citizens said incidents like this create fear in everyday spaces. Calls were made for a swift investigation and firm action to restore public confidence.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the assault. Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be shared after progress in the case.