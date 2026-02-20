Karnataka SHOCKER! Mysuru Woman Ends Life After Husband Denies Her Foreign Trip
A 46-year-old woman named Sandhya was found dead in her Mysuru home after a dispute over a foreign trip with her husband. Her daughter has alleged murder and accused her father and brother of harassment. Her son and husband have denied the claims.
Family dispute deepens after woman’s death in Mysuru
A housewife’s death in Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, has taken a dramatic turn after serious allegations emerged within her family. Sandhya, 46, reportedly died by hanging after she became upset when her husband refused to take her on a trip. Following her death, family members have made conflicting claims about what happened.
Family of 4
Sandhya was originally from Bengaluru and married Ranganath from Chamarajanagar 25 years ago. The couple had two children, daughter Srishti and son Kaushik. Srishti is currently studying abroad, while Kaushik lived with his parents in Mysuru.
Couple allegedly argued about a foreign trip
According to initial information, the couple argued last Wednesday evening about a foreign trip. After the disagreement, Ranganath reportedly left the house. Soon after, Sandhya was found hanging inside a room in their home.
Daughter rejects mother's suicide claim
Sandhya’s daughter Srishti has strongly rejected the suicide claim. She alleged that her mother’s death was not self-inflicted but a murder. She claimed that her father and brother had harassed Sandhya and held them responsible for her death. She demanded strict punishment.
Son defends father: 'My sister is lying'
However, 17-year-old Kaushik has defended his father and denied the accusations. He said his father only told Sandhya “not now” regarding the trip because of his upcoming examinations. Kaushik insisted that his sister’s claims were false.
Brother calls sister's allegations false
Kaushik also stated that he was the first person to see his mother after her death and that his father arrived later. He added that his sister, who is currently abroad, was making allegations without knowing the full situation.
Husband Ranganath's clarification
Ranganath has also denied all accusations. He said he loved his wife and claimed that 90 percent of the family’s property was in Sandhya’s name. He explained that he had refused the trip only because of their son’s exams. He said he did not harm his wife and that forensic findings would reveal the truth.
Police investigation on
Based on a complaint filed by Sandhya’s brother Gurumurthy, a case has been registered at Saraswathipuram Police Station. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. A family dispute and disagreement over a trip have now turned into a serious legal matter.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.