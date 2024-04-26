Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka candidates cast their votes; See PHOTOS

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka saw enthusiastic participation across various constituencies. Candidates like Tejasvi Surya, Mansoor Ali Khan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Brijesh Chowta, Prajwal Revanna, Shobha Karandlaje, Yadveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, Rajeev Gowda, Jayaprakash Hegde, V. Somanna, and Dr. K. Sudhakar exercised their voting rights.

    article_image1

    Tejasvi Surya, the BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, has cast his vote. He arrived with his family and voted.

    article_image2

    Mansoor Ali Khan, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, has cast his vote. Speaking later, he said that he voted at the polling station of NMKRV College in Jayanagar this morning. "I have exercised my right to bring about change, to protect the constitution, and for the prosperity of the country," he said. He also urged everyone to exercise their rights without fail and usher in change.
     

    article_image3

    H.D. Kumaraswamy, the BJP-JDS(NDA) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, voted along with his family at the Sakhi polling station (pink booth) of Ketiganahalli village near Bidadi in Ramanagara district. Speaking later, he said, "I am very happy to have exercised my right to vote for the victory of democracy." He emphasized the importance of everyone voting without fail.

    article_image4

    Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, went to the polling booth and cast his vote. Afterwards, he urged everyone to vote without fail.

    article_image5

    Prajwal Revanna, the BJP-JDS (NDA) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, also cast his vote along with his family members.

    article_image6

    Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP candidate for Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Constituency, exercised her right by voting jointly.

    article_image7

    Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, the BJP candidate for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, arrived with his wife and voted.

    article_image8

    Rajeev Gowda, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, has voted. Later, he said, "Dear voters, I have cast my vote for the development of Karnataka and the benefit of the people." He urged others to vote for a change in governance for a decade of development. 
     

    article_image9

    Jayaprakash Hegde, the Congress candidate for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, cast his vote. He came to the polling booth along with his wife and voted.
     

    article_image10

    V. Somanna, the BJP candidate for the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, went to the polling station and voted. Afterwards, he said, "This is the festival of the Constitution, and I have exercised my right. You too should vote without fail and exercise your right." He urged everyone to vote for the security of the country, protection of religion, and development.

    article_image11

    Dr. K. Sudhakar, the BJP candidate for Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha Constituency, came and cast his vote along with his wife.
     

    article_image12

    DK Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bengaluru rural constituency cast his vote along with his brother, DK Shivakumar.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Cricket legends Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble turn up to cast votes; stir social media frenzy (WATCH) vkp

    'Simplicity personified': Netizens say as Cricket legend Rahul Dravid casts vote standing in line (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 22.34% voter turnout till 11 am

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    ‘No matter heat or rain, everyone should vote’: Bengaluru South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked! vkp

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals seek to extend dominance against resurgent Lucknow Super Giants snt

    IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Preview: Rajasthan Royals seek to extend dominance against resurgent Lucknow Super Giants

    Bengaluru Long queues outside hotel for FREE Benne Khali dosa, ghee laddu & more (WATCH) gcw

    Bengaluru: Long queues outside hotel for FREE Benne Khali dosa, ghee laddu & more (WATCH)

    IPL 2024, DC vs MI Preview: Playoff race heats up as confident Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians snt

    IPL 2024, DC vs MI Preview: Playoff race heats up as confident Delhi Capitals face struggling Mumbai Indians

    Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating? RKK

    Did Tamil star Simbu spend Rs 6 crore on Hansika Motwani while they were dating?

    No longer': PM Modi asks Indians to 'never ever forget, forgive' Congress for looting people's money (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi asks Indians to 'never forget, forgive' Congress for looting, weakening security & mocking culture

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon