Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka candidates cast their votes; See PHOTOS

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka saw enthusiastic participation across various constituencies. Candidates like Tejasvi Surya, Mansoor Ali Khan, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Brijesh Chowta, Prajwal Revanna, Shobha Karandlaje, Yadveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, Rajeev Gowda, Jayaprakash Hegde, V. Somanna, and Dr. K. Sudhakar exercised their voting rights.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP candidate for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, has cast his vote. He arrived with his family and voted.

Mansoor Ali Khan, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, has cast his vote. Speaking later, he said that he voted at the polling station of NMKRV College in Jayanagar this morning. "I have exercised my right to bring about change, to protect the constitution, and for the prosperity of the country," he said. He also urged everyone to exercise their rights without fail and usher in change.



H.D. Kumaraswamy, the BJP-JDS(NDA) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, voted along with his family at the Sakhi polling station (pink booth) of Ketiganahalli village near Bidadi in Ramanagara district. Speaking later, he said, "I am very happy to have exercised my right to vote for the victory of democracy." He emphasized the importance of everyone voting without fail.

Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, went to the polling booth and cast his vote. Afterwards, he urged everyone to vote without fail.

Prajwal Revanna, the BJP-JDS (NDA) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, also cast his vote along with his family members.

Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP candidate for Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Constituency, exercised her right by voting jointly.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar, the BJP candidate for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, arrived with his wife and voted.

Rajeev Gowda, the Congress candidate for Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, has voted. Later, he said, "Dear voters, I have cast my vote for the development of Karnataka and the benefit of the people." He urged others to vote for a change in governance for a decade of development.



Jayaprakash Hegde, the Congress candidate for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, cast his vote. He came to the polling booth along with his wife and voted.



V. Somanna, the BJP candidate for the Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency, went to the polling station and voted. Afterwards, he said, "This is the festival of the Constitution, and I have exercised my right. You too should vote without fail and exercise your right." He urged everyone to vote for the security of the country, protection of religion, and development.

Dr. K. Sudhakar, the BJP candidate for Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha Constituency, came and cast his vote along with his wife.



DK Suresh, the Congress candidate from Bengaluru rural constituency cast his vote along with his brother, DK Shivakumar.