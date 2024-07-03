Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka's monsoon delight: Nature's visual retreat awaits tourists at Abbugudige falls in Chikkamagaluru

    Amid Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, the monsoon enriches Kalasa taluk, revealing natural treasures like Abbugudige waterfalls. Kadanchi, accessible via forest paths, offers a serene cascade but lacks amenities. Abbugudige, near Kudremukh National Park, enchants with a 20-30 feet drop, popular for its tranquil atmosphere. Tourists seek better infrastructure to enhance these scenic retreats.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    As the monsoon graces Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, the verdant hills of Kalasa taluk come alive with cascading waterfalls, promising a serene retreat for nature enthusiasts. Among these natural wonders, Abbugudige waterfalls stand out, drawing tourists seeking tranquillity amidst lush greenery.

    article_image2

    Located just four kilometres off the Kalasa State Highway the waterfall awaits adventurers willing to traverse through the deep forest. The journey, albeit adventurous, rewards visitors with the soothing sound of cascading water, echoing through the verdant landscape. Despite its allure, tourists complain the lack of basic amenities along the route.

    article_image3

    Meanwhile, Abbugudige waterfall, nestled in the foothills of Kudremukh National Park, captivates with its 20-30 feet descent and serene surroundings. Popular during the rainy season, it transforms into a playground for children and a haven for nature lovers. However, visitors highlight the need for improved facilities to enhance the overall experience.

    article_image4

    "These waterfalls embody the essence of Karnataka's monsoon beauty," remarks a local tourist, highlighting the potential of these sites with better infrastructure. With continuous rainfall enriching the region, the splendour of Abbugudige Falls persists, attracting both local and international tourists seeking solace in nature's embrace.
     

    article_image5

    Tourists and locals alike envision these waterfalls becoming premier destinations with enhanced facilities, ensuring a seamless experience for all visitors. As the monsoon continues to bless the region, the allure of Kalasa taluk's waterfalls promises to elevate Karnataka's tourism landscape.

