Bengaluru woman wins Rs 9 lakh in 'sleep internship': All you need to know

Saiswari Patil from Bengaluru earned ₹9 lakh by winning Wakefit's Sleep Internship, where contestants improve sleep habits. She competed by sleeping 8-9 hours daily, following expert guidance, and adhering to a strict routine. Her success highlights the program’s focus on promoting better sleep hygiene.

Saiswari Patil from Bengaluru has gained attention for her remarkable achievement of earning ₹9 lakh simply by sleeping through the innovative Sleep Internship program conducted by Wakefit.

Saiswari's story is not just a tale of luck; it highlights how she became the sleep champion in the third season of Wakefit's unique initiative aimed at improving sleep habits.

The Sleep Internship program aims to tackle the challenges faced by individuals struggling with sleep, providing a structured environment to improve sleep quality while earning money through participation.

Contestants like Saiswari were required to sleep for 8 to 9 hours daily. Twelve finalists received comfortable beds to promote a restful experience and enhance their overall sleep patterns.



To ensure participants' sleep quality, a sleep tracker monitored their sleep patterns. Experts were on hand to guide contestants, helping them adopt better sleep habits throughout the internship.



The selection for the Sleep Internship involves several rigorous steps. Candidates submit applications, which are then verified before shortlisted individuals provide a video resume detailing their passion for sleep.



Following the video submissions, interviews are conducted to assess the candidates' dedication to improving their sleep. This thorough process ensures only committed individuals are selected for the program.



The Sleep Internship has garnered significant attention, with over 10 lakh applications submitted across three seasons. The program's growing popularity highlights its appeal among those seeking better sleep habits.



Overall, ₹63 lakhs have been distributed among 51 interns since the program's inception, demonstrating the successful incentive for participants to prioritize their sleep and adhere to a structured sleeping schedule.



Saiswari emphasized that discipline is key to success in the Sleep Internship. Establishing a routine of consistent bedtimes and wake-up times is crucial for maintaining healthy sleep patterns.



To improve her sleep quality, Saiswari practiced yoga, listened to calming music, and took warm baths an hour before bedtime. These habits significantly contributed to her success in the competition.



Saiswari Patil’s achievement in the Sleep Internship highlights the transformative potential of innovative programs. They promote awareness about good sleep hygiene and encourage individuals to embrace healthier sleep habits.



