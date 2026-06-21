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Bengaluru Power Cuts on June 22 and 23: Check If Your Area is on BESCOM's Outage List
BESCOM has announced scheduled power cuts across several Bengaluru localities on June 22 and 23 to facilitate emergency maintenance by KPTCL. Areas under Mattikere, IISc, HBR Layout and Soladevanahalli substations will experience outages.
Power cuts across several Bengaluru areas on June 22 and 23
Residents in several parts of Bengaluru should prepare for scheduled power cuts on June 22 and 23 as BESCOM has announced temporary electricity disruptions to allow emergency maintenance work by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Depending on the substation, the outages will last from morning until evening.
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Power cut on June 22: Mattikere substation areas
Under the 66/11 KV Mattikere substation, power supply will remain suspended from 10 am to 5 pm on June 22.
Areas expected to be affected include Lottegollahalli, Munihanumaiah Colony, R.K. Udyan (R.K. Garden), Sanjevappa Colony, MLA Layout, Netaji Nagar, Pipeline Road, Mathikere, Mohan Kumar Nagar, JP Park, Akkiyappa Udyan, BK Nagar, LIC Colony, Pampa Nagar, HMT Layout, LCR School Road, Gokula 1st Stage, Gurumurthy Reddy Colony, K.N. Extension, SBM Colony, Brindavan Nagar, HMT Main Road, MRJ Colony, VR Layout, Tank Bund Road, Yeshwanthpur 1st Main Road and nearby localities.
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IISc and HBR Layout substation areas
Power supply under the 66/11 KV IISc substation will also be interrupted on June 22 from 10 am to 5 pm. The affected areas include Malleshwaram, M.D. Block, Vyalikaval, Swimming Pool Extension, Kodandaramapura, Ranganathapura, BHEL, IISc Brain Centre, Ambedkar Nagar, Yeshwanthpur Pipeline Road, LN Colony, Subedrapalya, Divanara Palya, K.N. Extension, Yeshwanthpur 1st Main Road, HMT Main Road, Model Colony, Sharif Nagar and nearby areas.
Meanwhile, areas served by the 66/11 KV HBR Layout substation will experience power cuts from 10.30 am to 4 pm. These include LRP Office, Shobha Chrysanthemum, Jayakumar RMU, Divya Shanthi, Govindapura, Karle, Brindavan Nagar, Titan Garage, Gandhinagar, Bhairavi Apartments, Hegde Nagar, Chandrika Soap Factory, BMTC Depot and surrounding areas.
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Power cuts under 66/11 KV Soladevanahalli substation
Areas under the 66/11 KV Soladevanahalli substation will face the longest disruption, with power supply remaining unavailable on both June 22 and June 23 from 9 am to 8 pm.
The affected areas include Tarabanahalli, Hurulichikkanahalli, TB Cross, Hesaraghatta, Bilijaji, Dwarakanagar, Chikkabanavara, Maruti Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, Shantinagar, Brothers Colony, Krishna College Road, Raghavendra Layout, Sasuveghatta, Bajjappa Layout, Shivakumaraswamiji Layout, Guddadahalli, Dasenahalli, Thotagere Basavanna Temple, Hosahalli Palya, CDPO, Danish Farm, KMF, Animal Husbandry, Guni Agrahara, Medi Agrahara, Somashettihalli, Ganigarahalli, Keregoodlu Line Feeder, K.T. Pura, IIHR, Mathakur, Ivarakandapura, Seethakempanahalli, State Fisheries, Linganahalli, Madappanahalli, Kalenahalli, Shivakote Village, Mavallipura, Kondashettihalli, Madhugirivehalli, Kurubarahalli, Kurubarahalli Palya, Pakegowdanapalya, Raghavendra Dhama, Bailakere, Acharya College Main Road, Achyuth Nagar, Soladevanahalli and nearby areas.
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Advisory for residents
BESCOM has advised residents in the affected locations to plan their activities in advance as electricity supply may remain unavailable for several hours while maintenance work is carried out.
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