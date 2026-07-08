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Bengaluru's 'Techie Ganesha': Why IT Professionals Flock to Koramangala's Ganapati Temple
Bengaluru's Prasanna Ganapati Temple in Koramangala, popularly known as 'Techie Ganesha', is attracting IT professionals seeking blessings for jobs, promotions and career growth. Its popularity has surged after a viral Instagram video.
Bengaluru's 'Techie Ganesha' Attracts IT Professionals Seeking Career Success
Bengaluru is widely known as India's IT capital. A Ganapati temple in the city has now become the centre of attention, with many devotees referring to the Prasanna Ganapati Temple in Koramangala as 'Techie Ganesha'.
The temple has been attracting a growing number of IT professionals, who offer prayers in the hope of securing a new job, earning a promotion, receiving a better salary, and achieving success in their careers.
Viral Video Increases Footfall at Ganapati Temple
The number of devotees visiting the temple has increased significantly after a video about it recently went viral on Instagram. Local residents say the temple, which had maintained a peaceful atmosphere for years, is now witnessing long queues and large crowds of devotees.
According to residents, the temple's once peaceful atmosphere has changed following the surge in visitors driven by social media, with devotees from across the city now flocking to the temple.
Temple's Growing Popularity Among IT Professionals
According to a member of the temple, many devotees donate their entire month's salary to the hundi after their wishes are fulfilled. The temple also receives regular donations from devotees in the United Kingdom and the United States.
Devotees believe the temple's presiding deity, which faces the north-east, is especially powerful in fulfilling prayers, particularly those related to careers and professional growth.
Established in 1979, the temple gained prominence in the early 2000s as Koramangala emerged as a major technology hub. Since then, it has attracted a growing number of IT professionals seeking the deity's blessings for career advancement.
Devotees Seek Blessings for Career Success
Many people have expressed the view that there is nothing wrong with visiting the temple if one has faith. They believe that seeking the deity's blessings boosts confidence and provides hope while pursuing career goals. The issue has also sparked widespread discussion on social media.
The temple has been popular among IT professionals for several years, with many devotees visiting to pray for career success, including securing a new job, earning a promotion, receiving a salary hike, and achieving professional growth.
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