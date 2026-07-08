Bengaluru is widely known as India's IT capital. A Ganapati temple in the city has now become the centre of attention, with many devotees referring to the Prasanna Ganapati Temple in Koramangala as 'Techie Ganesha'.

The temple has been attracting a growing number of IT professionals, who offer prayers in the hope of securing a new job, earning a promotion, receiving a better salary, and achieving success in their careers.