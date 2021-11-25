Indian Super League expands global footprint with OneFootball partnership

The Indian Super League is the biggest professional football league in the country. To expand its global footprint, it has partnered with OneFootball to assist in the worldwide broadcast.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Thursday a global partnership with OneFootball, a German football media company, to broadcast the Indian Super League (ISL) to more than 200 countries globally. From the 2021-22 season, fans will catch all the action of India’s biggest football tournament, along with love matches and highlights that would be free-to-air, on the OneFootball platform. The platform is accessed by more than 100 million active users internationally per month.

The partnership further increases ISL's growing global appeal, especially amongst millennials. All live and on-demand match action will be available on smartphone and tablet via the OneFootball App (iOS/Android, incl. Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) and on desktop via the OneFootball Website.

Commenting on the deal, an ISL spokesperson said, “We are pleased to partner with OneFootball bringing another power-packed season of Hero ISL to fans worldwide. Hero Indian Super League has consistently engaged with the young audience, creating an intrigued base of fans across the globe. Through our partnership with OneFootball, ISL will be able to continue its endeavour to appeal to the youth and globalise Indian football.”