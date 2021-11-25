  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Super League expands global footprint with OneFootball partnership

    First Published Nov 25, 2021, 3:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Indian Super League is the biggest professional football league in the country. To expand its global footprint, it has partnered with OneFootball to assist in the worldwide broadcast.

    Indian Super League (ISL) expands global footprint with OneFootball partnership-ayh

    Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Thursday a global partnership with OneFootball, a German football media company, to broadcast the Indian Super League (ISL) to more than 200 countries globally. From the 2021-22 season, fans will catch all the action of India’s biggest football tournament, along with love matches and highlights that would be free-to-air, on the OneFootball platform. The platform is accessed by more than 100 million active users internationally per month.

    Indian Super League (ISL) expands global footprint with OneFootball partnership-ayh

    The partnership further increases ISL’s growing global appeal, especially amongst millennials. All live and on-demand match action will be available on smartphone and tablet via the OneFootball App (iOS/Android, incl. Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) and on desktop via the OneFootball Website.

     

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6) - Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win

    Indian Super League (ISL) expands global footprint with OneFootball partnership-ayh

    Commenting on the deal, an ISL spokesperson said, “We are pleased to partner with OneFootball bringing another power-packed season of Hero ISL to fans worldwide. Hero Indian Super League has consistently engaged with the young audience, creating an intrigued base of fans across the globe. Through our partnership with OneFootball, ISL will be able to continue its endeavour to appeal to the youth and globalise Indian football.”

    Indian Super League (ISL) expands global footprint with OneFootball partnership-ayh

    Meanwhile, Nikolaus von Doetinchem (VP OTT & Media Rights OneFootball) reckoned: “The Hero Indian Super League is a young and rapidly growing competition. OneFootball will be the place for Indian football fans worldwide to watch their teams from back home and for a larger international audience to discover ISL for the first time. At OneFootball, we are committed to bringing fans closer to the action than ever before, and with the ISL, we have another amazing competition for football fans to experience.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Antonio Lopez Habas to continue as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach for ISL 2021-22-ayh

    Antonio Lopez Habas to continue as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach for ISL 2021-22

    Final Bipin Singh's closing stage effort hands Mumbai City FC maiden title vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2020-21 final: Bipin Singh's closing stage effort hands Mumbai City FC maiden title

    Final ATK Mohun Bagan players give their views on final clash against Mumbai City FC-ayh

    ISL 2020-21 final: ATK Mohun Bagan players give their views on final clash against Mumbai City FC

    Final David Williams eyes payback for ATK Mohun Bagan against Mumbai City FC-ayh

    ISL 2020-21 final: David Williams eyes payback for ATK Mohun Bagan against Mumbai City FC

    Playoffs ATK Mohun Bagan sets final date after edging past NorthEast United FC-ayh

    ISL 2020-21 playoffs: ATK Mohun Bagan sets final date after edging past NorthEast United FC

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara reacts on seeing her 'papa' on TV [VIDEO]

    Plea against Salman Khurshid book dumped Delhi HC says read something better if you feel offended

    Plea against Salman Khurshid's book dumped; HC says read something better if you feel offended

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to bring husband on sets of show? Here's what we know

    UN raises violence against women and girls issue in Afghananistan-dnm

    UN raises violence against women and girls issue in Afghananistan

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon