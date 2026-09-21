Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are the five major rivers that gave Punjab its name. These five rivers form a part of the Indus River basin. They flow down from the Himalayan regions and have historically played a key role in making the vast lands of the North Indian subcontinent fertile.

Jhelum

Jhelum is an important river located on the western side of Punjab's five rivers. People called this river by different names in ancient times. Its main flow currently continues in Pakistan.

Chenab

Chenab also holds a very important place in the history of Punjab. It forms a key part of the western river system in the Punjab region along with Jhelum. Its flow also mainly continues in Pakistan today.

Ravi

The Ravi river has a long-standing connection with the history and culture of Punjab. Ravi is one of the three major rivers that flow through present-day Indian Punjab. It plays a crucial role in Punjab's agriculture.

Beas

The Beas river holds a special distinction as it flows entirely within India. It flows from the Himalayan region towards Punjab and serves as a major water source for agricultural lands. Beas is one of the rivers flowing in present-day Punjab.

Sutlej

Sutlej is one of the most important rivers in Punjab. It is also among the major rivers flowing in Indian Punjab today. This river holds immense importance for Punjab's agriculture and irrigation systems.

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