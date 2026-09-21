Suffering from a cough, cold or sore throat? Try these 3 easy homemade soup recipes featuring nourishing ingredients that can provide warmth, hydration and comforting relief during illness.

Cough Sore Throat: The weather is changing every morning and evening. This brings problems like dry cough, sore throat, blocked nose, and fever. Are you finding it hard to even swallow food? Is the constant coughing ruining your sleep at night? Your kitchen has an easy fix before you rush to the doctor.

Nutritionists say that hot, nutritious soups not only soothe your throat but also boost your immunity during this time.

Here are 3 magical soup recipes for you

1. Garlic-Black Pepper Tomato Soup - The ultimate cure for sore throat:

People call garlic a natural antibiotic. The allicin in it reduces throat pain and infections.

How to make it: You need to boil 2 tomatoes, 4-5 garlic cloves, a little ginger, and black pepper together. You should blend this in a mixer and strain it. You can then boil this liquid with some black salt and black pepper powder. Finally, you just sprinkle some basil leaves on top and drink it hot. Your sore throat will vanish in no time.

2. Mixed Vegetable Chicken Soup - The immunity booster:

There is nothing better than this to fight fever and weakness.

How to make it: You should put finely chopped carrots, beans, papaya, some chicken pieces, ginger, and garlic in a pressure cooker and give it 3-4 whistles. You can then mix a little cornflour in water, add it to the soup, and boil it. You must top it off with lemon juice and black pepper before drinking. The protein and vitamins in this soup will make your body strong from the inside and help fight cold germs.

3. Ginger-Turmeric Lentil Soup - The perfect remedy for dry cough:

Both ginger and turmeric have anti-inflammatory properties. They work wonders for a dry cough.

How to make it: You need to boil half a cup of red lentils with one inch of ginger, a pinch of raw turmeric paste, and 2 garlic cloves. You should temper the boiled lentils with cumin and black pepper in a little ghee, and pour it into the soup. You will notice a significant drop in your cough if you drink this soup before going to bed at night, and it will clear your chest congestion.

Keep in mind: You must gargle with warm water at least 2-3 times a day and drink plenty of water along with drinking these soups. You should definitely consult a doctor if your problems last for more than 3 days.