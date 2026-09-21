A three-kilometre trek across rocky, hilly terrain followed by a dangerous river crossing is part of the daily routine for two teachers posted at a remote primary school in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district.

A three-kilometre trek across rocky, hilly terrain followed by a dangerous river crossing is part of the daily routine for two teachers posted at a remote primary school in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district. During the monsoon, the commute becomes even more challenging, with one teacher at times carrying her nine-month-old daughter while wading through the water.

The teachers are posted at a primary school in the Dhaurpur area, which becomes difficult to access during the rainy season. The village can be reached only by crossing the confluence of the Moran and Iriya rivers, turning the journey to school into a test of endurance.

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Their commute begins at Marna, where they leave their scooters before setting off on foot. They then trek nearly three kilometres through rugged, rocky and hilly terrain before reaching the river.

If the water level is manageable, the teachers carefully cross the river and continue towards the school. However, when the current becomes too strong or the water rises dangerously, they are forced to abandon the journey and return.

Speaking to ANI, teacher Sandhya Haldar recalled the frightening conditions she faces while crossing the river during the monsoon. She said the water can rise from waist-deep to stomach-deep, making the crossing particularly daunting.

Sandhya said she has found herself trembling while making the crossing, especially because of the young students waiting for her at the school.

“We worry a great deal about them, feeling bad that we can't reach them or provide them with an education. The children get so happy when they see us,” Sandhya said.

For fellow teacher Karmila Toppo, the difficult commute has been a part of her routine for years. Posted at the school since 2014, Karmila also leaves her scooter at Marna before beginning the arduous trek and river crossing on foot.

Karmila said the same challenge returns every monsoon. Although the teachers are advised against crossing the river when the water level is high, reaching the school remains a formidable task even when conditions allow them to make the crossing.

Their determination to continue teaching despite the treacherous route has now earned praise from Balrampur Collector Chandan Sanjay Tripathi.

Tripathi said he learnt about the difficult journey undertaken by the two teachers and praised them for continuing to make their way to the remote school despite the risks involved.

He described their dedication as a “truly praiseworthy example” for other teachers, adding that educators who remain committed to their duties in such challenging circumstances deserve deep respect.