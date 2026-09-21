Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a proposed stipend hike and work kits for Anganwadi workers under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Here’s what is known about the announcement and current honorarium figures.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has outlined plans to provide better help to Anganwadi workers, who play a crucial role in early childhood nutrition and education. The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ programme is designed to engage with Anganwadi workers and take actions related to the improvement of their well-being and empowerment.

Chief Minister of Delhi stated that the stipend for Anganwadi workers would be increased, and these workers would get kits necessary for their job. However, there is no information regarding the sum of stipend increase and its implementation date.

Delhi Anganwadi Workers: Attention to Children’s Early Development

Anganwadi centres are a part of the child and women welfare system of Delhi that provides services in such spheres as nutrition, healthcare and early childhood care and education.

According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26, there are 10,897 Anganwadi centres in the capital. Furthermore, the survey claims that 'Khel Pitara' – an early-learning kit designed by SCERT was distributed in all 10,897 Anganwadi centres.

This shows the wider function of Anganwadi centres, which goes beyond supplementary nutrition.

Anganwadi Honorarium as per 2025-26 Economic Survey of Delhi?

As per the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26, the Delhi government has increased the honorarium of Anganwadi Workers to ₹12,720 per month and of Anganwadi Helpers to ₹6,810 per month, with effect from March 2022.

However, according to the Women and Child Development department, the Conveyance and Communication allowance of Anganwadi workers and helpers is ₹1,500 and ₹1,200 per month, respectively.

It means that the latest hike in the honorarium cannot be assumed with respect to the already existing figures. This will become clearer when the government gives the instructions regarding it.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Workers to get direct interaction

According to CM Rekha Gupta, the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan campaign will consist of interaction with Anganwadi workers. Interaction with them will provide them with an opportunity to discuss their demands and difficulties regarding the job.

Moreover, kits proposed by the government will also be helpful in making sure that the workers have everything necessary to perform their job.

What Will Happen Next?

Right now, the major announcements that have been made include an increase in the stipend, kits related to work, and direct interaction with the Anganwadi workers. These are all details that still need to be worked out.

There are almost 10,900 Anganwadi centres in the capital city, so anything done to help the Anganwadi workers will affect how services are delivered.