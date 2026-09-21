The 8th Pay Commission is currently in the consultation stage. Seven months have passed since its formation on November 3, 2025. The commission is holding meetings with stakeholders in different states and union territories like Delhi, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir before finalizing recommendations.

Officials recently held a meeting in Lucknow on June 22-23, 2026, to discuss various employee issues and salary matters. The commission will likely continue its consultation process and organize discussions in Odisha and West Bengal too. Employees and pensioners will focus mainly on DA revisions under the existing setup until the government approves the new salary structure.