A video from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ambah sparked controversy online after social media posts claimed that a doctor had refused to treat three people injured in a motorcycle accident.

A video from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ambah sparked controversy online after social media posts claimed that a doctor had refused to treat three people injured in a motorcycle accident. However, hospital officials later clarified that the patients had already received medical treatment before the video was recorded.

The incident reportedly took place at Civil Hospital Ambah, where three people injured in a motorcycle accident arrived two days ago along with their accompanying group. Dr Aarti Dandotiya was on duty at the time.

The video circulating online shows Dr Aarti getting up from her chair and walking into another room as an argument unfolds. Posts sharing the footage alleged that the doctor had refused to treat the injured accident victims, with the clip being cited as evidence of the claim.

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According to the account provided by the hospital, however, the confrontation happened after the patients had already been treated.

An argument reportedly broke out between Dr Aarti and the people accompanying the injured individuals. As members of the group began recording the exchange on their mobile phones, the doctor was seen walking away from the room instead of continuing the confrontation.

The short clip later went viral online, accompanied by claims that the doctor had denied medical care to the accident victims.

Hospital officials subsequently disputed that version of events.

Ambah Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pramod Sharma said the three injured people had arrived at the hospital two days earlier and had received treatment from Dr Aarti Dandotiya.

Pramod further clarified that the dispute between the doctor and the accompanying group occurred only after the patients had received medical care. He said the video was recorded during the argument, when members of the group were filming the doctor on their phones, prompting her to leave the room.