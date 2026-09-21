Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who has mastered the art of looking elegant in everything right from glamorous dresses to modern sarees. She has been seen wearing clothes designed by a number of famous designers over the years, some of her dresses having prices going up to lakhs.

Here are five of her most expensive fashion choices.

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