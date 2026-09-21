Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 contestants’ reported salaries are creating buzz. Gayathri Suresh is reportedly the highest-paid housemate at ₹1 lakh per day, followed by Rahul Easwar, Mridula Vijay and Sreelaya.

While the drama happening inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 house is making people talk, the remuneration being earned by the contestants has also caught the interest of many. Sources say that there seems to be a huge difference among the amount of money earned by different housemates on a daily basis based on the time they stay in the show.

Actor Gayathri Suresh is said to have topped the list in earning a whopping amount of ₹1 lakh daily.

Gayathri Suresh Earns ₹1 Lakh Daily

The actress Gayathri Suresh, who was one of the original contestants of the show, is earning ₹1 lakh per day in the Bigg Boss house. The journey of this actress has been quite unique in its own way as she had already been thrown out on Day 2 but later returned to the house as Eldho George resigned from his leadership role.

As for Gayathri, ₹1 lakh per day if true, her total earning will depend upon how many days she stays in the Bigg Boss house.

Mridula Vijay, Sreelaya And Rahul Easwar Make The Cut

In addition to this, Rahul Easwar is stated to be the second highest paid participant on Bigg Boss 15 earning ₹45,000 daily. Mridula Vijay and Sreelaya, who are television artists, earn ₹40,000 daily. It should be noted that Sreelaya was subsequently kicked out after 14 days in the show.

Remuneration of ₹30,000 daily goes to Sumesh Chandran and Noby Binu. The names that come up next in this bracket are Jaseela Parveen, Sreelakshmi Arackal and RJ Anjali who are expected to be paid ₹25,000 daily.

Here Is How Much Money Other Participants Are Said To Make

According to the report, Kadal Komban (Sreeraj K S) and Wikky Thug (Vignesh Venu) are said to earn ₹20,000 daily. Neha Fathima is supposed to be paid ₹15,000 and comedian Gautham G Sasi earns ₹10,000 daily.

However, specific remuneration figures have not been reported for every housemate, including contestants who entered through the Agnipareeksha selection process.

Have Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 Remuneration Packages Been Confirmed?

Firstly, please note that these are figures of reported remuneration packages and not officially announced salaries from the Bigg Boss Malayalam Team. Also, it should be noted that contestants' salary would depend on how long they stay in the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 started airing on September 6 with Mohanlal hosting the show. It is streaming on Asianet and also available on JioHotstar.