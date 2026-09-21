- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gagan and Tadav’s New ‘Course’ Inside House Leaves Everyone in Splits
Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gagan and Tadav’s New ‘Course’ Inside House Leaves Everyone in Splits
Bigg Boss Kannada 13 contestants Gagan and Tadav surprised everyone by trying their hands at makeup after watching the women in the house. Here’s what happened during their fun makeup session.
Bigg Boss enters week two
Bigg Boss 13 has officially entered its second week. Host Kiccha Sudeep already conducted his first weekend class for the housemates. No contestant received Kiccha's applause in the first week. However, Kiccha Sudeep bowed down to the people of Karnataka and gave them a round of applause in the second week.
Also read: Sore Throat, Cough Bothering You? Try These 3 Home Made Warm Soup Recipes To Get Relief
Makeup talk inside the house
Actors Gagan Chinnappa and Tandav Ram started a funny conversation about makeup inside the Bigg Boss house. Tandav Ram said he became a makeup artist just by watching the female contestants do their makeup. Gagan Chinnappa agreed and mentioned he also learned how to do makeup now.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s 5 Most Expensive Outfits Come With Jaw-Dropping Price Tags: Rs1.6 Lakh to Rs9 Lakh
Ready for wedding makeup
Gagan Chinnappa told Tandav Ram that he can easily open a beauty parlour after leaving the show. Tandav Ram replied he cannot run a beauty parlour, but he is definitely ready to take up wedding makeup orders. He indirectly hinted that the Bigg Boss contestants take a lot of time to get ready.
Also read: Do You Get Headaches Only on Weekends? Here’s What Your Body May Be Reacting To
Nice to watch makeup
Tandav Ram quickly added more words to his statement to avoid any unnecessary controversy. He said that watching these girls apply makeup is actually a beautiful sight.
Also read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Contestants Salary Revealed - Gayathri Suresh Leads, Check How Much Others Reportedly Earn
Elimination twist
The makers also conducted the first week elimination process recently. Two contestants, Kiran Shastry and Modern Mahakavi Manja, came out of the house. However, the makers revealed a major twist here. Kiran Shastry and Manja did not face an official elimination. They never reached the main stage, and the show had no real elimination this week.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan Walks Out First, But His Final Moment With Salman Khan Steals Spotlight
Elimination twist
The makers also conducted the first week elimination process recently. Two contestants, Kiran Shastry and Modern Mahakavi Manja, came out of the house. However, the makers revealed a major twist here. Kiran Shastry and Manja did not face an official elimination. They never reached the main stage, and the show had no real elimination this week.
Also read: ‘Salman Khan Ki Sun Lo’: Smriti Irani Slams Trolls, Gauri Pradhan Reveals Shocking Comments
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.