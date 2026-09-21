The makers also conducted the first week elimination process recently. Two contestants, Kiran Shastry and Modern Mahakavi Manja, came out of the house. However, the makers revealed a major twist here. Kiran Shastry and Manja did not face an official elimination. They never reached the main stage, and the show had no real elimination this week.

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