Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj has warned of 'serious consequences' over a threat to Sikhs in Uttarakhand to 'repeat June 1984'. He urged the state government to act against such 'disruptive elements' to maintain peace.

The Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, took strong notice of a matter in which a "mischievous person" from Uttarakhand allegedly threatened Sikhs of repeating June 1984, a release said.

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Jathedar Warns of 'Serious Consequences'

"He asked the Uttarakhand government to act, stating that such individuals pose a serious threat to the country's peace, harmony, and communal brotherhood. He said that he should not forget that he is openly challenging the Sikh community, whose sacrifices and martyrdoms played a major role in enabling the country to enjoy freedom today, and warned that such expressions could have serious consequences. He said that statement clearly shows how deeply anti-Sikh hatred is rooted in the minds of certain disruptive elements in the country," it added.

He directed Sikhs to remain cautious of such individuals and advised them not to be provoked in any way while undertaking their journey.

Call for Government Action and Accountability

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj asked the Uttarakhand government to keep such disruptive elements under control.

"He said that repeated attempts by some mischievous elements in Uttarakhand to question Sikhs' right to wear the Kakaars should be stopped," it added.

He stated that if Sikhs and Punjabis travel to Uttarakhand, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of the state government, it added.

"He further said that it is a very serious matter that some local individuals first targeted Sikhs on pilgrimage because of their religious symbols and attire and later gave the issue a communal color and created tensions between the two communities," it added.

"He said the Uttarakhand government should identify such disruptive elements and take strict action against them," it added.

Potential Boycott and Legal Action

"If such behaviour is not stopped, Sikhs may be compelled to take a strong decision regarding travel to Uttarakhand," it added.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj also directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to initiate strict legal action in Amritsar against him over his threat and anti-Sikh remarks, so that such individuals can be taught a lesson, it added. (ANI)