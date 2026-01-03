A man was caught on CCTV stealing cash from a temple donation box in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The accused pretended to pray before breaking open the hundi and fleeing with money. The video went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

A shocking theft inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district has sparked concern among local residents after CCTV footage of the crime went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at a temple in Green Colony, where a young man was caught on camera stealing cash from a donation box after pretending to pray.

The CCTV footage shows man walking towards the donation box, also known as a hundi, which was kept near the shrine. The box was locked, but the man forcefully opened it, either using his hands or a metal-like rod. He then quietly took out the cash kept inside while also looking here and there to check if someone is coming .

The footage shows the accused quickly collecting the money and hiding it pockets of his clothes. Before leaving, he looked around to check if anyone was watching. Finding no one nearby, he fled the temple in a hurry.

The entire act took only a few minutes but was fully recorded by the CCTV camera installed inside the temple. The video later surfaced online, leading to anger and debate among social media users.

Police launch investigation

Police officials confirmed that they have taken note of the incident and registered a case at the Amroha Dehat police station. Officers said they have carefully reviewed the CCTV footage and started efforts to identify and trace the accused.

In an official police statement, authorities said that legal action has been initiated and the matter is under investigation. They assured that the suspect would be identified soon and that law and order in the area remains normal.

The police added that the video evidence will play a key role in tracking down the thief.

Social media reactions divided

The viral video triggered strong reactions online. While many users condemned the act and called it disrespectful and criminal, others made sarcastic or controversial remarks about the use of temple donations.

While a few said that the money better be used by someone in need then the ‘priests hogging it all’, several users pointed out that theft cannot be justified under any circumstances, especially inside a place of worship. Others expressed concern over the safety of religious places and demanded stricter security measures, including stronger locks and more CCTV cameras.

Some comments also warned that such acts could create tension and harm communal harmony.