Delhi Cyber Police have arrested Gurman Singh, the operator of the 'Road Safety Wala' social media handle. He is accused of targeting, harassing, and filming women riders and minor girls to create viral content for his YouTube and Facebook pages.

The Cyber Police Station, West District, on Saturday apprehended the operator of the social media handle "Road Safety Wala", following multiple complaints regarding the alleged targeting of women riders and minor girls through deliberate road collisions, stalking, harassment, and unauthorised recording and uploading of videos on social media platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official statement released by the Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Gurman Singh alias "Road Safety Wala", allegedly created and uploaded objectionable videos on Facebook and YouTube with the intention of gaining online popularity, increasing followers, and earning monetary benefits through social media monetisation.

Complaint Sparks Investigation

On June 2, a complainant, Sunny Arora, resident of Raja Garden, Delhi, reported at Cyber/West Police Station that two unidentified motorcycle riders had intentionally hit his minor daughters' scooty from behind and thereafter followed them, passing inappropriate remarks and using abusive language. A few days later, the complainant learned that videos of his daughters had been uploaded on YouTube (ID: @bikeronroad33) and on a Facebook page titled "Road Safety Wala". Accordingly, a case vide FIR under relevant provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act was registered at Cyber Police Station, West District.

Police Action and Digital Forensics

During the initial scrutiny of the social media profiles, it was observed that the account primarily featured videos targeting women riders and minor girls. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, a dedicated team comprising Sub-Inspector Nidhi Sharma, Head Constable Sunil, and Constable Sandeep was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Vikas Kumar Buldak, Station House Officer/Cyber, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police/Operations, West District, Vijay Singh, and the overall supervision of the undersigned.

The statement stated that the investigation involved extensive digital and technical analysis of the social media content and associated electronic evidence. Through a combination of digital forensics and technical surveillance, accused Gurman Singh, son of Amritpal Singh, resident of Subhash Nagar, Delhi, aged 32 years, was apprehended. During interrogation and subsequent search, one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Preliminary examination of the device revealed access to the Facebook page and YouTube account operating under the name "Road Safety Wala." Further examination led to the recovery of multiple videos, screenshots, account-related data, and other digital evidence allegedly linking the accused to the creation, possession, and uploading of the objectionable content.

Accused Confesses to Motive

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he created such videos with the objective of increasing his social media followers, generating viral content, and earning revenue through monetisation on Facebook and YouTube. He further disclosed that he deliberately targeted women riders to attract greater online engagement and for his personal gratification.

The accused allegedly identified and targeted women riders and pillion riders, including minor girls, travelling on public roads. He intentionally hit their vehicles and, to avoid suspicion, apologised by saying "Sorry Didi." Thereafter, he allegedly recorded the entire incident and uploaded the videos on social media platforms under the name "Road Safety Wala" without the victims' consent.

Necessary action has been initiated for the take-down of alleged accounts. Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)