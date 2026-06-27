A viral Instagram video captures a Bengaluru auto driver detailing his regular use of ChatGPT for various tasks, including answering queries in Kannada and evaluating subjects like astrology. The driver provides a balanced assessment of the AI's capabilities, which gained so much traction online that it even prompted a response from OpenAI.

An honest account of how a Bengaluru auto driver utilises ChatGPT on a regular basis has gone popular on the internet. Viewers have praised the Instagram clip, and OpenAI even responded in jest.

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The driver boasts to an Instagram creator in the video that he frequently uses ChatGPT and has tried out a number of its functions. He claims that the AI program lets him answer enquiries in Kannada, dispel misconceptions, and even assess subjects like astrology, job, and marriage.'

“Whatever question I ask, it even remembers and connects it to questions I asked four months ago,” the driver says in Kannada, adding that he often types his questions in English and asks the chatbot to respond in Kannada.

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After discovering that ChatGPT can have real-time chats, the driver also shows appreciation for the tool's voice features. Later, he shows how the chatbot can respond in Kannada both orally and in writing.

It's interesting that the driver presents a fair assessment on AI. He praises ChatGPT's capacity for "very deep" information analysis, but notes that it has trouble with specialised topics like KP Astrology (Krishnamurti Paddhati Astrology), a system he claims to have studied in great detail.

He claims that when asked specific questions concerning astrological concepts like sub-lords, zodiac signs, and associated interpretations, the chatbot frequently gives contradictory or partial answers.

He says, "Maybe the database isn't complete," implying that if more specialist data were added to its knowledge base, the program may get better.

The reel quickly gained traction online, with many users amused and impressed by the driver's familiarity with artificial intelligence tools. Responding to the viral clip, ChatGPT's official account joined the conversation with a light-hearted Kannada comment, “Pookie uncle-ge help madakke always happy, thanks for sharing this."