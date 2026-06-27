The NIA has chargesheeted three more individuals in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, including an absconding doctor, Muzafar Ahmad, who is alleged to be a mastermind behind the attack that killed 11 people.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more persons in the November 2025 Red Fort blast case, including an absconding doctor who has been identified as one of the alleged masterminds of the attack that killed 11 people.

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Key Accused Details

The supplementary chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts, names Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. With this, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has increased to 13, including the deceased main accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi.

Alleged Mastermind's Role in Conspiracy

According to the NIA, absconding accused Muzafar Ahmad is a paediatrician by profession and the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather. The agency has described him as a founding member of AGuH Interim, which it claims is an offshoot of Al-Qaeda. The investigation has found that Muzafar was among the main conspirators behind the November 10, 2025, vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast. The NIA alleged that he planned the attack along with Dr Umer Un Nabi, Muzammil, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and Mufti Irfan. The agency further claimed that Muzafar attended a secret meeting held at Eidgah in Srinagar in June 2022, where the AGuH Interim module was formed. It also alleged that he helped manufacture, test and store TATP-based improvised explosive devices at a secret facility allegedly operated from Al-Falah University in Faridabad. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Muzafar, who remains absconding, and efforts are continuing to trace and arrest him.

Roles of Other Conspirators

The NIA has also alleged that Zameer Ahmad Ahanger worked as an Overground Worker (OGW) for the terror module. According to the agency, he remained in contact with handlers and acted as a courier for arms, ammunition and cash.

Weapons Supplier's Involvement

Tufail Ahmad Bhat, a former Overground Worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), allegedly supplied weapons to the group. The agency claimed that he arranged an AK-47 rifle, a Krinkov rifle, a pistol, magazines and live ammunition through dead drops and delivered them to Dr Umer Un Nabi for Rs 3 lakh.

Legal Charges and Investigation

Zameer and Tufail have been charged under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In addition to these offences, Muzafar has also been charged under the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

The NIA said the investigation has linked the accused through forensic examination, geo-location mapping of conspiracy sites and analysis of financial transactions. The investigation into the case is still underway. (ANI)