A heartwarming viral video shows a man teaching a group of underprivileged children at a bus stop in Gurugram. The footage, captured by a passerby, has garnered widespread praise online for the man's selfless act and the children's dedication to learning despite their circumstances.

A wonderful video that purportedly showed a Gurugram guy instructing a bunch of what looked to be some impoverished children at a bus stop recently surfaced, in a positive encounter that ultimately restored "faith in humanity" for many. In the video, a young girl was standing in the front, writing something on a board, while the kids were seated on a mat with books and copies in front of them. In contrast, the guy who was supposedly their instructor stood silently in the rear, observing his pupils while they studied.

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A passing car passenger captured the footage. The traveller praised the man for his unselfish act, feeling motivated and impressed. Netizens were also impressed by the children's commitment to learning, as they seemed unfazed by the heat and passing traffic interfering with their "open-air classroom."

"This is not just an ordinary bus stop in Gurgaon, but a classroom for the dreams of those poor children. Who, despite financial hardship, have the courage to change their lives through education,"

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How Did Social Media React?

A user wrote: “He is doing what our ministers should do."

“This is so nice but so sad also because we are paying taxes but those taxes are not being used for the correct causes. The man is doing a good deed but what about our tax money? Kids should be able to use that as well,” added another.