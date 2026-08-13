A 75-year-old woman who lost Rs 24,000 on a bus got her money back two years later. The conductor found her by matching her Aadhaar card.

A 75-year-old woman from Maharashtra got her Rs 24,000 back two years after losing it on a bus. Kasabai Gaikwad had long given up hope of ever seeing the money again.

In April 2024, she was travelling with her ailing husband on a bus. After a four-hour journey, they got off at Malegaon bus stand. When the bus reached its final destination, conductor Raju began his routine check of the seats and found a small bag containing Rs 24,000 and a medical prescription bearing Kasabai's name.

Conductor waited an hour at the station, but no one came to claim the cash

Raju waited at the bus station for nearly an hour, hoping the owner would return. He also informed the enquiry counter and asked staff to send anyone looking for the money to him. But no one came.

Days became weeks, and weeks became months. More than a year passed without anyone claiming the cash. Raju even tried contacting the number on the prescription but could not reach her.

Two years later, Raju was on duty when an elderly woman boarded and asked for a ticket to Malegaon. Since bus travel is free for people aged 75 and above, he asked to see her Aadhaar card to verify her age. The name on the card stopped him: Kasabai Gaikwad.

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He began speaking to her and soon discovered she was the same woman who had lost the money. He took her to the bus depot and informed his senior officers. After verification, the money was handed back to her.

Overjoyed, Kasabai thanked him and gave him Rs 1,100 as a token of gratitude. The conductor's honesty has won widespread praise.