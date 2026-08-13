A petition with over 14,000 signatures condemns Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Gau Mutra Expert' remark against IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti. Supported by academics globally, it urges the Lok Sabha Speaker to act and for the MP to regret the remark.

A petition condemning the reported derogatory reference to V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gathered more than 14,000 verified signatures on Change.org.

As per the press note, the petition, launched on August 1, has rapidly become a significant expression of concern within the academic and scientific communities, receiving support from people across India's disciplines, institutions, and states. Overseas Indian scientists from more than 38 countries have lent their support to the petition.

Petition Objects to 'Personal and Disparaging' Remark

Addressed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, the petition strongly objects to the use of the expression "Gau Mutra Expert" in reference to Kamakoti during parliamentary proceedings. The petition argues that such a personal and disparaging expression is neither legitimate political criticism nor reasoned debate, and that it undermines the dignity of an eminent scientist, educator, and the institution he leads. Kamakoti has given distinguished contributions to computer architecture, cybersecurity, indigenous processor development through the SHAKTI project, digital technologies and national educational initiatives. The petition emphasises that public discourse should recognise scholars for their academic and professional contributions rather than subject them to personal ridicule.

Two Key Demands

The petition has two clear demands: that the Speaker take cognisance of the widespread concern expressed by the academic and scientific community over the remark, and that the concerned Member of Parliament withdraw the expression and express regret for its personal and derogatory nature, thereby reaffirming the importance of respectful parliamentary discourse.

An Appeal to Protect Dignity of Academics

"The petition makes clear that the campaign is not a defence of any political party, government or ideology. It is an appeal to protect the dignity of India's teachers, scientists, researchers and academic institutions. The organisers call upon professors, scientists, researchers, teachers, academic administrators, alumni, students and members of the global academic community to stand together for civility, evidence-based debate and respect for scholarship," the press note reads. (ANI)