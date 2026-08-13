Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a viral video on World Elephant Day. It shows two rescued elephants, Gajraj and Teesta Rani, approaching him for fruit treats, an interaction he jokingly calls their “toll tax.” The elephants, who lost their families, now live under human care.

What happens when an IFS officer meets two rescued elephants who expect a snack every time he passes by? For Parveen Kaswan, it means paying an adorable kind of “toll tax”.

The Indian Forest Service officer shared a heartwarming video on X featuring two rescued elephants, Gajraj and Teesta Rani, as they approached him for their favourite fruit treats. The clip, shared on World Elephant Day on August 12, offered a glimpse into the affectionate bond between Kaswan and the gentle giants now living under human care.

In the video, Kaswan can be seen feeding fruits to the two elephants at a rescue reserve. But this was clearly not a one-sided gesture. As the elephants came up to him expectantly, Kaswan jokingly described their demand for snacks as collecting “toll tax”.

Introducing the duo in his post, Kaswan wrote: “On #WorldElephantDay let me introduce Gajraj and Teesta Rani. Both were rescued as a last resort when they lost their families. Now under our care. And they often collect their toll taxes from me. One such moment.”

Check the viral video here:

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The video quickly struck a chord with social media users, who were delighted by the interaction and praised the two elephants as irresistibly cute. The affectionate exchange also highlighted the journey of Gajraj and Teesta Rani, both of whom were rescued after losing their families and were brought under care as a last resort.

For the elephants, the fruit treats may simply be a welcome snack. But for viewers, their eagerness to approach Kaswan created a touching reminder of the bonds that can develop between rescued animals and the people responsible for their care.

The timing of the post made it even more meaningful. World Elephant Day, observed every year on August 12, aims to raise awareness about elephant conservation and the threats facing the world's largest land animals.

While the occasion carries a serious message about protecting elephants and their habitats, Gajraj and Teesta Rani added their own light-hearted twist to the day. Their charming “toll tax” routine turned an ordinary fruit-feeding session into a viral moment, leaving the internet smiling.

For Kaswan, the price of passing these two gentle giants was simple: a few fruits. And judging by the video, Gajraj and Teesta Rani seemed more than happy to collect every bit of their adorable “toll tax”.

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