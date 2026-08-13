Students from Madarsa Nizamia in Poonch and Doda Police organised rallies for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. A youth leader urged youngsters to educate themselves to fight societal evils like drugs, linking patriotism with social responsibility.

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, students from Madarsa Nizamia took out a flag rally in the border village of Gundi Qazimora as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Reflecting on the event, Shaban Raza Chishti, Chairman of the Nazamia Welfare Trust and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised the duty of the youth towards the nation, saying that young people must educate themselves to eradicate societal evils such as the menace of drugs. "Today, students from Madarsa Nizamia organised a rally in which local residents and many others participated. Today, we remembered the martyrs, those who sacrificed their children and their own lives for the sake of the nation. Just as our armed forces protect our borders, our young people must educate themselves to eradicate the evils spreading in our society, such as the menace of drugs," he said.

Doda Police Organise Bike Rally

Earlier on Tuesday, the Doda Police organised a bike rally in town as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to spread the message of patriotism and national unity. The rally flagged off from DPL Doda and traversed various parts of Doda Town, with police personnel and participants carrying the Tricolour.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), J&K Police, Mohd Aslam noted that the underlying message of the bike rally is the feeling of patriotism, "the spirit that defines the month of independence." "This event is part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The Doda District Police organised a bike rally that started from the District Police Office (DPO) in Doda, passed through the town, including the Nagri Tondwa area, and concluded at the Sports Stadium in Doda. The underlying message is one of patriotism, a spirit that defines this month of independence," he said. He added, "It is a time when August 15 is celebrated, and significant campaigns are conducted. One feels immense pride participating in such activities, carrying the national flag. We have put all appropriate security measures in place. We have increased checkpoints and intensified patrols. Everything necessary is being done in coordination with other security forces."

Nationwide Celebrations and Activities

This year's Independence Day celebration will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign.

The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)