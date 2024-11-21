CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing

Praising the filmmakers, CM Yogi added, "The film's team has fulfilled its responsibility to uncover the truth, and through the film, an effort has been made to present the real truth on a large scale to the nation."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the screening of the widely discussed film The Sabarmati Report on Thursday. After watching the film, he applauded the team for their effort in bringing the truth about the Godhra incident to light.

"This is a film every Indian must watch to understand the true story behind the Godhra incident," CM Yogi stated, announcing that the movie would be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi said, "The people of the country have the right to know about the acts that were carried out to create animosity in society and political instability against the country and the governments." He emphasized the need to not only identify but also expose those faces who are conspiring against the nation for political selfishness.

CM Yogi stated that the matter is deeply connected to Ayodhya and paid tribute to all the Ram devotees who lost their lives in the incident. He urged the public to watch the film as widely as possible to understand the truth behind such a courageous initiative. CM Yogi also announced ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in UP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the 'The Sabarmati Report' in the 11:30 am show in Audi-07 of the cinema hall of Palassio Mall. The Chief Minister watched the film with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, former minister Mahendra Singh and many public representatives and government officials.

On the special occasion, the film's lead actor Vikrant Massey and people associated with the film unit were present. Earlier, on Tuesday, Vikrant Massey had met CM Yogi.

The Sabarmati Report is a Bollywood drama based on a true incident, directed by Ranjan Chandel. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Rashi Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles. Inspired by the tragic Sabarmati Express incident of 2002, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Released on November 15, it has garnered praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

