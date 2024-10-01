Salary hike confirmed in October! Big announcement for Bengal govt employees before Durga Puja

While not at the central rate, the DA of state government employees is increasing. A big announcement may come before Puja. Although it was said, DA did not increase in September. However, it is confirmed in October.

The central government is going to give good news before Puja. This is what the report says. The central government may make a big announcement soon.

It is reported that the DA (Dearness Allowance) of government employees will be increased in early October.

According to reports, the Dearness Allowance will be increased for the second time this year. This time DA may increase by 3%.

Again, in some places, it is being said that this time the DA may increase by 4 percent. That is, 3-4% can be assumed to be confirmed. However, there is a high chance of a 3% increase in DA.

As a result, the salary of central government employees will increase at once. This DA will be effective from July 1. That is, central government employees will also get arrears.

The central government increases the dearness allowance of its employees twice a year as per rules. This allowance is made effective in the months of January and July.

DA is given to central government employees. Pensioners also get this government allowance. Which is called Dearness Relief.

Last time DA was increased by 4%. The Center last announced a DA hike in March this year. At that time, DA was increased by 4 percent.

Dearness Allowance has increased from 46 percent to 50 percent in January. Currently, central government employees are getting 50 percent DA. Meanwhile, DA will increase again. If the DA is increased this time, it will touch 53-54 percent.

