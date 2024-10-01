Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salary hike confirmed in October! Big announcement for Bengal govt employees before Durga Puja

    While not at the central rate, the DA of state government employees is increasing. A big announcement may come before Puja. Although it was said, DA did not increase in September. However, it is confirmed in October.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    The central government is going to give good news before Puja. This is what the report says. The central government may make a big announcement soon.

    article_image2

    It is reported that the DA (Dearness Allowance) of government employees will be increased in early October.

    article_image3

    According to reports, the Dearness Allowance will be increased for the second time this year. This time DA may increase by 3%.

    article_image4

    Again, in some places, it is being said that this time the DA may increase by 4 percent. That is, 3-4% can be assumed to be confirmed. However, there is a high chance of a 3% increase in DA.

    article_image5

    As a result, the salary of central government employees will increase at once. This DA will be effective from July 1. That is, central government employees will also get arrears.

    article_image6

    The central government increases the dearness allowance of its employees twice a year as per rules. This allowance is made effective in the months of January and July.

    article_image7

    DA is given to central government employees. Pensioners also get this government allowance. Which is called Dearness Relief.

    article_image8

    Last time DA was increased by 4%. The Center last announced a DA hike in March this year. At that time, DA was increased by 4 percent.

    article_image9

    Dearness Allowance has increased from 46 percent to 50 percent in January. Currently, central government employees are getting 50 percent DA. Meanwhile, DA will increase again. If the DA is increased this time, it will touch 53-54 percent.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    MUDA scam CM could have avoided prosecution if he listened to me says former BJP MP Pratap Simha vkp

    MUDA scam: 'CM could've avoided prosecution if he listened to me', says former BJP MP Pratap Simha

    Masterstroke by Israelis Indian Army chief praises Lebanon pager blast operation via shell company (WATCH) snt

    'Masterstroke by Israelis': Indian Army chief praises Lebanon pager blast operation via shell company (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon